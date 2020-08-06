SuitforHeroes: Art pieces of Filipino comic book artists up for auction to fund frontliners’ PPEs

It’s time for COVID-19 heroes to suit up.

After a donation drive launched last month, the #SuitforHeroes initiative that seeks to fund the personal protective equipment or PPE of COVID-19 frontliners, some art pieces by internationally-recognized Filipino comic book artists are now up for a blind auction.

Filipino comic fans are enjoined to bid on six high-quality prints of the campaign’s distinctive art pieces in a blind online auction through Suits for Heroes website.

They may then place their bids and those who would place the highest bid for would get the winning print which is rendered on a 12×18” board paper and autographed by the artist who created it.

Proceeds of this initiative would go to the country’s medical heroes.

Among the comic legends who contributed their art works include Whilce Portacio (X-Men), Leinil Yu (X-Men, Superman: Birthright), Stephen Segovia (Joker/Harley, Hellions), Kajo Baldisimo (Trese, Buffy), Mico Suayan (Batman, Bloodshot), and Harvey Tolibao (Green Arrow, Green Lantern) with Levy Ramirez (Deathstroke) on colors.

Aside from the six prints of these artists, the online auction also features the original artwork of Suayan, who forewent digital media to create a physical painting for his piece.

The online blind auction began August 1 and will run until Friday, August 7.

Last month, the initiative’s organizer Comic Odyssey in association with fellow comic retailers Filbar’s and Planet X, and in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Philippines also launched a donation drive where comic enthusiast-donors received a postcard featuring the art of the week in exchange for their donation.

This #SuitForHeroes Initiative also benefits the PPE-purchasing operations of Frontliner Feeders Philippines, Kaya Natin, and Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Incorporated.

RELATED: Filipino comic book artists team up for #SuitForHeroes fundraising campaign