‘Record of Youth’ teases blooming romance between Park Bo-Gum, Park So-Dam

The latest teaser of upcoming series “Record of Youth” showed the blossoming love between Sa Hye-jun portrayed by Park Bo-Gum and An Jeong-ha played by Park So-Dam.

Bo-gum’s (Encounter, Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight) character is a pragmatic and ambitious young man, who is an aspiring model/actor. In the series, he juggles his idealism with the reality of everyday life.

So-dam’s (Parasite, Cinderella with Four Knights) character, on the other hand, is an aspiring makeup artist and a smart young woman with a strong sense of self.

In the latest snippet feature, Jeong-ha drunkenly proclaim that she will stop being a fan of Hye-jun. They, however, later enjoy a coffee date with Hye-jun saying he feels comfortable when he’s with Jeong-ha and eventually become close.

Bo-gum and So-dam is joined by Byeon Woo-seok (Dear My Friends, Search: WWW) who portrays the role of Won Hae-hyo, a childhood bestfriend of Hye-jun. They are both models who broke into acting.

“Record of Youth” is directed by An Gil-ho, who is also behind television series “Stranger,” “Memories of Alhambra” and “WATCHER.”

It is also written by Ha Myeong-hee, who has penned many heart-warming stories grounded in realistic settings, including “Doctors” and “Temperature of Love.”

This series produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment is set to premiere exclusively on streaming giant Netflix outside Korea on September 7. Its service cadence slated every 9:30 p.m. of Mondays and Tuesdays.

In Korea, the show’s first-window broadcast rights would be carried by tvN. —Rosette Adel