‘Rain or shine’: Grocery runs, pantry refills remain a click away with food delivery services

With National Capital Region and nearby provinces placed under modified enhanced community quarantine anew, delivery services have once again become on-demand as they ease the public’s worries on going out, with errands just a click away.

Whether it is raining or the weather’s scorching hot, food delivery services make Filipinos’ lives easier with grocery runs, pantry or fridge refill needs being offered online.

Ordering from home

The public can now shop their daily essentials including grocery needs such as bread, meats, seasonings, spices and canned goods, among others via Foodpanda app and website.

This delivery service firm also continues offering food delivery service to let the public avoid dining out while still letting them enjoy their favorite comfort food at home in less than 30 minutes upon order.

Its selected restaurants and shops partner also offer deals up to 50% discounts as well as budget bites and free delivery for the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism last June partnered with Grab to bring fresh produce including dairy, fresh fruits, vegetables and other daily essentials delivered to your doorsteps through same-day delivery service, GrabExpress.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the partnership not only makes fresh local food harvest readily available to the public but it is also seen to “help mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic crisis on the farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises.”

At least 40 small farmers and MSMEs participating under the DOT’s Philippine Harvest online trade fair signed up for this online venture.



