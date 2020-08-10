‘No door charge’: The Itchyworms to launch quarantine-themed album with virtual listening party

For the first time, Filipino acclaimed band The Itchyworms will host a virtual launch for its quarantine-themed fifth album on Monday evening.

The pop-rock band is expected to release nine tracks from its album titled “Waiting For The End to Start” through an online listening and live commentary party.

The virtual album launch, presented by Sony Music Philippines, GNN Entertainment, and Linya-Linya, will be streamed live on its official Facebook page “The Itchyworms” at 7:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated album was solely conceptualized and recorded by the members of the band within their respective homes during the nationwide lockdown.

The songs were likewise written as a reflection of the band members’ individual and collective experiences during the quarantine period.

“Like any collection of music, it is a record of its time: A snapshot of the artist’s reaction to his or her circumstances. But it’s a concept album in that our aim was to create art in the midst of a pandemic, to capture our emotions in the music we record, even with the limited recording gear we have at home,” Chino Singson, the band’s lead guitarist and back-up vocalist, said in a statement.

“So you’ll hear amp buzz and imperfect vocals, but for me that’s part of the spirit of true rock,” he added.

The upcoming studio album will premiere digital platforms worldwide on Monday evening.

