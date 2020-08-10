Collagen supplement that boosts immune system launched in the Philippines

A US-based food supplement company recently launched a new collagen supplement that supports the body’s immune system and helps speed up its response to a potential health threat.

4Life Research Philippines launched its flagship product called 4Life Trans Factor Collagen that features hydrolyzed collagen, antioxidant support through vitamins C and E and the company’s tri-factor formula.

The collagen supplement provides healthy aging support to the whole body, helps replenish collagen levels for healthy joints, muscles and skin and support the overall immune system which defends the body against infection.

The company’s collagen is sourced from different parts of the world and combines healthy skin support with the Transfer Factor formula which can boost, educate, and balance the immune system.

Transfer factors refer to unique molecules in the body that carry important messages to immune cells. It helps the immune system in the following:

Recognize: Transfer factors help immune systems quickly identify invading threats;

Respond: Transfer factors help speed up the immune system’s response to a potential threat after it’s been identified;

Remember: Transfer factors lend a hand in remembering the specific makeup of the threats the immune system encounters which eventually helps the body combat it in the future.

The company said that its transfer factors provide “information to help immune cells know how to keep your immune system running at peak performance.”

It likewise said that its core Transfer Factor products bolster Natural Killer (NK) cell activity in the presence of a health threat.

The firm cited that a 2019 study of the American Association of Immunologists published in the Journal of Immunology support the statement.

Some of the consumers of the 4Life Trans Factor Collagen supplement include Asia’s Pop Idol Christian Bautista and Kapuso actress Carla Abellana.

Strong immunity amid health crisis

Having a healthy immune system is a must nowadays especially since the COVID-19 has no known treatment or vaccine on the market yet.

Experts said that it is currently the body’s “best defense” because the immune system is tasked to support the body’s “natural ability to defend against pathogens which include viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoan, and worms,” according to a July 2020 study published in the Journal of Infection and Public Health.

“The immune system neutralizes an infection by producing antibody,” it said.

“An immune system must stop an infection in its track, before it has established a foothold in the body,” the study continued.

People who have a well-balanced diet are also described as having a strong immune system and have less risk of contracting chronic illnesses and infectious diseases.