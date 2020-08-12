Unwanted reply problem solved as Twitter allows users to limit replies

Micro-blogging platform Twitter announced that it is now giving people more control over the conversations.

To avoid unwanted replies from getting in the way of meaningful conversations on the microblogging platform, Twitter is now allowing its users to limit who can reply to their tweets.

This will be effective starting Wednesday.

How it works

Twitter users first have to choose who can reply before tweeting.

Here are their options: 1) Everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), 2) Only people you follow, or 3) Only people you mention.

The microblogging platform said that tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can’t reply. However, people who can’t reply to the tweet can still view the post, retweet it with or without comment, share and like the tweets.

“These settings help some people feel safer and could lead to more meaningful conversations, while still allowing people to see different points of view,” Suzanne Xie, director of Product Management said.

Here are other feedback the Twitter management received from its users: