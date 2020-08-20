Ahead of Lucifer’s return for Season 5A, fans hold Twitter party

Lucifer Season 5 Part 1: Main Trailer Two Tom Ellises? Where do I sign up? 😈 🔥 Get excited - Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 drops August 21! Posted by Netflix on Monday, July 13, 2020

The favorite fallen angel is back for the first half of the final season of “Lucifer.”

Lucifer Morningstar, played to sinful perfection by Tom Ellis, is set to make a tumultuous return on streaming giant Netflix on August 21.

The streaming giant released the official trailer of this season last month.

In the series, Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

For the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever with secrets expected to revealed and beloved characters dying.

Lucifer’s partner in crime-fighting, Detective Chloe portrayed by Lauren German is expected to rethink their romance in this season.

A day before it premieres the fifth season, local Twitter was filled by users sharing supposed spoilers of the series.

Lucifer Spoilers I'M DYING OVER THIS!! THE CGI IS COMPLETELY GORGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/9LalY0cO11 — Lev ✨Aug 21 (@neuralcluster) August 20, 2020

#luciferspoilers #LuciferSeason5 This is definetely Lucifer with Amenadiel & Chloe and the scene look tense AF! I think she's comfrontating them both about her being a "Miracle Baby" and about why they never told her!!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/g4j67dgIAu — Lucifer S5 in 24 Hours Bitches! 😈 (@KlamiEndGame) August 20, 2020

Others joined the Twitter party and expressed their excitement for Lucifer’s return.

LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW LUCIFER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/qIqEc0BQzN — zarah | dove cameron enthusiast (@kathspetr0va) August 20, 2020

—Rosette Adel

