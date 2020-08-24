Nanno’s back for ‘Girl from Nowhere’ Season 2

After the success of the first season of Thai series, “Girl From Nowhere,” streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced that it would return for a brand new season.

It said that the hit series already began the production of the hit series and its second season will be exclusively available on Netflix.

The first season of the Thai mystery anthology, released in 2018, gained traction during the quarantine period and was well-received by Netflix viewers both in its home country and internationally for its unconventional storytelling and candid take on today’s school society.

Inspired by true events, Season 2 continues to revolve around Nanno portrayed by Chicha Amatayakul.

Nanno is a clever girl who transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

Amatayakul also announced the return of her character on her personal Instagram account.

She expressed her excitement for the upcoming season.

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve been receiving since the show landed on Netflix. It’s been a pleasure to present this unique series to fans around the world. Thank you again for bringing Nanno back to life. I won’t let you down!” the Thai actress said.

