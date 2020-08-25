5 Filipino films to watch out for on Netflix this September

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday revealed the list of Filipino films that will stream on its platform this month.

The roster includes award-winning films “Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon” or “Waiting for Sunset,” “Distance,” “1-2-3 Gasping for Air,” or “Gasping for Air,” “Sleepless” and “Write About Love.”

“Waiting for Sunset” bagged the best picture award in Cinemalaya 2018 while “Distance” won Cinemalaya 2018’s best supporting actress award for Therese Malvar. The latter also competed under the Asian Cinema Competition section of the Bengaluru International Film Festival and in 2019 Roze Filmdagen Film Festival.

Carlo Obispo’s coming-of-age film “Gasping for Air” won several citations, including major awards at the North Virginia International Film and Music Festival. Obispo won best director, Carlos Dala bagged the best actor award while Carlo Mendoza and Thop Nazareno bagged the best cinematography and best editing awards, respectively.

“Sleepless,” on the other hand, won the NETPAC Jury Prize for best picture at the Quezon City International Film Festival in 2015 and also earned Dominic Roco best actor award at the same festival.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry “Write About Love” won the ABC TV Award at the Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Here are the films’ launch date:

Sleepless

When two call center employees with insomnia start hanging out at night, they form a bond that helps them deal with the broken parts of their lives.

Director: Prime Cruz

Cast: Glaiza de Castro, Dominic Roco, TJ Trinidad, Bea Galvez, Irma Adlawan

Launch Date: September 3

Gasping for Air

When his sister disappears after leaving their home in hopes of singing stardom, Luis tracks her down and discovers the grim reality of her whereabouts.

Director: Carlo Obispo

Cast: Carlos Dala, Therese Malvar, Barbara Miguel, JC Santos, Sue Prado, JC Santos

Launch Date: September 3

Waiting for Sunset

The simple life of an elderly unmarried couple is upended when the woman’s estranged husband turns up with a unique request and a hope for forgiveness.

Director: Carlo Catu

Cast: Perla Bautista, Dante Rivero, Menggie Cobarrubias, Romnick Sarmenta, Che Ramos

Launch Date: September 10

Distance

Liza is still drowning in grief from losing the love of her life when she receives a visit from the most unlikely person -her husband, who she left five years ago. With no questions asked and no conditions made, Anton invites her back to his and their two children’s lives.

Director: Perci Intalan

Cast: Iza Calzado, Therese Malvar, Nonie Buencamino, Max Eigenmann, Alessandra Malonzo, Tim Mabalot

Launch Date: September 17

Write About Love

“Write About Love” tells the story of a young female writer (Miles Ocampo) who teams up with a seasoned male writer (Rocco Nacino).Both must work together to rewrite the script of an unfinished love story (with characters played by Joem Bascon and music superstar Yeng Constantino).

Director: Crisanto Aquino

Cast: Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino, Joem Bascon

Launch Date: September 25

