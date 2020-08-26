‘Mystery runs in the family’: ‘Enola Holmes’ drops official trailer ahead of release

Enola Holmes: Trailer The game is afoot! Join the exciting adventure of #EnolaHolmes on September 23!! 🕵️‍♀️ Posted by Netflix on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer and the key art of the much-anticipated film “Enola Holmes” less than a month before its release.

“Enola Holmes” is based on Nancy Springer‘s Edgar Award-nominated book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.”

The book series, which began with “The Case of the Missing Marquess” in 2006, is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Meanwhile, the film directed by Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is slated to be released on the streaming platform on September 23.

It stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, respectively.

The movie tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings.

When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her.

Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history.

“Enola Holmes” puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.

The streaming giant has acquired global rights, excluding China to the film from Legendary Entertainment last April.

The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie, and Paige Brown, and is written by Jack Thorne. —Rosette Adel

