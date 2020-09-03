Latte art making, zero-waste ideas and more to headline month-long virtual ‘Coffee Festival’

In celebration of its 10th year of providing good cups of coffee, a premium appliance brand is throwing a month-long Coffee Festival— this time virtually.

Now on its second year, Breville Philippines‘ Coffee Festival that will begin on September 4 will feature a series of online activities as part of its virtual celebration.

The event is open for everyone and can be accessed on Facebook. Participants can expect a wide variety of sessions that will cover anything and everything about coffee, from creating latte art down to using it for desserts.

“While the celebration will be held virtually, the message remains the same: Breville is here to help everyone enjoy cafe-quality coffee at home by connecting everyone to the experts,” it said.

On September 4 and 5, participants can have the opportunity to learn making coffee-flavored desserts with Chef Edward Mateo and also learn how to pull off latter art with Dave Dource, respectively.

For the third Coffee Hub Session, award-winning chef, farmer & entrepeneur Louise Mabulo is also slated to teach participants zero-waste ideas.

Participants can learn how to maximize coffee for both food and non-food uses—a topic that is particularly important for the brand as it calls for everyone to master sustainable ways of living at home on September 11.

Aside from these sessions, there are also scheduled virtual sessions on how to use coffee for cooking, the art of science of third-wave coffee, among others.

Breville will also launch a “Pour Your Art Out: A Virtual Latte Art Challenge” which will tap into the creative side of the coffee culture.

In this year’s session, the brand invites talented baristas and latte artists to compete by creating their best latte designs.

The contest is open to all so anyone who has a passion for coffee and a flair for art can join.

The third part of the event is the Coffee Rush Challenge, the first virtual baking competition that the brand will be holding during its festival.

“With home baking on the rise lately and the general public developing an even heightened palate for desserts, Breville is inviting everyone to participate in the event which will choose the best dessert inspired by our favorite morning cup of happiness,” the brand said. —Rosette Adel

