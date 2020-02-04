‘Fake news:’ Vico Sotto denies online rumors of nCoV-positive case in Pasig

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto denied claims that there are cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in their city hospital and urged his constituents to be always vigilant and practice good hygiene habits.

The city chief expressed his ire at online rumors claiming that Pasig City General Hospital (PCGH) has positive cases of the viral disease and clarified that there are no persons currently infected at the health facility.

“MAG-INGAT PERO HUWAG MAG-PANIC. May mga makakapal ang mukha na gumagawa pa ng fake news tungkol dito. Galing po akong PCGH ngayon,” Sotto tweeted on social media.

“As of now, Feb. 2, we have ZERO CASES of the Novel Coronavirus. Pero kahit na walang kaso ng #nCoV sa Pasig, naghahanda pa rin tayo,” he added.

Sotto also said that hospitals in the city are in “close coordination” with the Department of Health and are “strictly implementing” preventive measures amid the outbreak.

“Kung sakali mang may taong may sintomas, dadalhin sila sa quarantine tent natin,” he said.

The quarantine tents are located outside PCGH to isolate persons with suspected cases.

Sotto also informed the public that the World Health Organization does not recommend healthy people to wear a mask and to give importance to regular and proper hand washing instead.

“Mas mahalaga ang madalas na paghugas ng kamay. Dumistansiya sa mga may ubo, sipon, at iba pang sintomas,” he said.

The city chief also said that schools in Pasig would be scanning temperatures of people through infrared forehead thermometers before being allowed entry to ensure they are not suffering from fever, one of nCoV’s symptoms.

Latest information from the Department of Health’s tracker indicates there are 31 persons in the National Capital Region currently admitted for suspected cases of the virus as of February 4, 12 p.m.

Despite this, the Pasig City Public Information Office said that there are still no confirmed cases of nCoV in the city.

Greenwoods resident tests ‘positive’

Last Saturday, Pasig City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) debunked social media claims saying that a certain person from “Greenwoods” tested positive for nCoV.

Greenwoods is an executive village near Ortigas Center, a central business district.

The Facebook post reportedly claimed that someone from the village had a checkup, tested “positive” for the virus and got confined at Pasig City General Hospital.

“Lilinawin lamang po namin na tumawag po ang ating command center sa PCGH at nakausap po namin ang mga Doctor sa naturang Hospital,” the city’s DRRMO said.

“Wala po tayong CASE NG N-COV, even PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION (PUI) ay wala po tayo. Reminder to all na PROPER HYGIENE and SANITATION po ang kailangan. Only DOH can tell kung meron pong case or wala,” the office added.

Sotto has been the constant target of fake posts on social media, either about him or the city government. He has previously attributed such moves to his political opponents.

Latest reports indicate there are 105 individuals being investigated by the Health Department for the nCoV.

As of this writing, the country has two confirmed cases of the virus, both Chinese nationals.

DOH said that it has reached out to people who “came in contact” with the Chinese couple who traveled around the country and are given orders on isolation and monitoring.