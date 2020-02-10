‘Pray for Wuhan’: LED billboard ad on EDSA amid nCoV stirs conversations

FROM AROUND THE WEB

(Updated 9:33 p.m.) A huge LED billboard along EDSA with the message “Pray for Wuhan” against a backdrop of the color and elements of China’s national flag caught the attention of the local online community.

The billboard, a photo of which was taken by BBC News Philippines correspondent Howard Johnson, was mounted by the walkway bridge connecting to MRT Boni Station.

The hashtags “pray” and “wuhan” could also be spotted below the message.

LOOK: An LED ad billboard along EDSA shows China’s flag with the words “Pray for Wuhan.” The Philippines so far has 3 confirmed cases with one death. 📷Howard Johnson/BBC News Philippines Correspondent Latest updates: https://t.co/9ITkDRnesZ pic.twitter.com/HviXkLVPSN — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 6, 2020 The billboard caught the attention of some Filipinos who pointed out that a similar display was not put up during times of calamities and conflict in the country.