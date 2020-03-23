‘Unsung heroes’: Tribute pour in for doctors who passed away while battling COVID-19

Filipinos mourned and honored three doctors who succumbed to the novel coronavirus over weekend while being in the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic.

The Philippine Heart Association on Saturday released a statement calling on the public to pray for the repose of the soul of one of its members whom they described as a “young,” “brilliant” and a “promising doctor.”

“It is a sad day for the whole association as we have lost one of our own in the fight against COVID. He is a casualty of this war. We honor him as he lost his young life while fulfilling his duties as a doctor, a young cardiologist and a dedicated member of PHA,” their statement read.

“Please pray for the eternal repose of his soul. Please pray for all our members and all our other doctors and healthcare workers in the frontlines and all the people who are afflicted by the disease,” it added.

The Philippine Medical Association also released a statement last Sunday mourning their fallen colleagues who have died “while serving in the front line in the fight against COVID-19.”

“You are our unsung heroes who bravely battled this war. Our hearts bleed. You are a great loss to the medical profession and to our country. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. We shall remember to pray for their eternal repose,” it said.

Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila likewise mourned one of the doctors whom it said was its alumnus and had become a “doctor to the barrio and a hero.”

“We deeply mourn the passing of a Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila College of Medicine alumnus who chose to serve the country but lost his life in the fight against COVID-19,” their statement reads.

“He was a scholar whose humble beginnings guided his future. He was doctor to the barrio and a hero. Our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family,” it added.

‘Modern-day heroes’

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David urged the public to pray for their souls and offer moral and spiritual support to frontliners currently facing the battle against COVID-19.

He also apologized for previously revealing the names of the deceased doctors in consideration of the families concerned.

APOLOGIESI apologize for the discomfort my previous post may have brought to some of the families concerned. Since I… Posted by Pablo Virgilio David on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Some members of the local medical community also mourned for their colleagues who died while serving the Filipinos.

“We’ve lost 3 doctors in the past 2 days—one was in the early 30’s. Pray for their souls. They are our modern day heroes. But let’s demand for protection as well—we need to be fully equipped if we are being called to serve,” a dermatologist-in-training tweeted, referencing the diminishing supply of PPE suits among hospitals.

RELATED: ‘We will have nothing:’ Lung Center of the Philippines pleas for PPE suits and gowns amid depleting supplies

“A colleague died today. His results came after weeks of being tested, weeks of being intubated. Doctors are dying with delayed results and some are getting sick without being tested. While our president, senators, mayors are being tested left and right. This is very frustrating,” another Twitter user wrote.

The online user also called for the public to pray for the rest of the medical professionals serving amid the health crisis.

“Two doctors passed away last night and this morning. Few more are still in critical condition. All of them had the disease while serving the people. Please pray for our heroes. And yes, #MassTestingNow,” the Twitter user added.

Another Filipino urged the public to “honor” the doctors who lost their lives and “make sure that their sacrifice would not have been in vain.”

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon similarly urged Filipinos to “say a prayer for all doctors, nurses and other health workers” they know.

Medical professionals are among those at high risk of acquiring COVID-19 due to the nature of their job which entails them to cure the infected.

They needed to wear specialized suits such as personal protective equipment and isolation gowns to perform their duties while being protected from the virus at the same time.

Recently, the Lung Center of the Philippines reported that it urgently need such suits to serve the patients of COVID-19. Other hospitals have resorted to improvisation instead.

