‘Dami pa kasing trabaho’: Unbothered by PACC threat, Robredo posts fierce gif

Vice President Leni Robredo remained unbothered by reports that a commissioner of Malacanang’s anti-corruption body wanted her to be investigated for “competing” with the national government’s efforts amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Manuelito Luna, one of the commissioners of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), said that Robredo’s initiatives such as free shuttle services and dorms for health workers “compete with” or were “calculated to undermine” efforts of different departments or agencies.

He told reporters that PACC supposedly wanted the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate Robredo for her initiatives.

Luna’s remarks came after the same agency announced that it summoned Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for allegedly violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Another PACC commissioner, however, refuted Luna’s remarks and said that it was only a “personal opinion and request made by one of the commissioners of PACC that does not reflect the sentiments of the Commission.”

“On the other hand, we are thankful to everyone who are helping the frontliners and the needy including the vice-president,” PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said.

“This is not the time for politicking. We are not concerned with any personality. Our main concern is to make sure all the needy Filipinos get all the help they need the President promised. Our concern is to end this COVID-19 virus,” he added.

Robredo, for her part, only shrugged off Luna’s words and asked in jest if the issue can be settled through a meeting in Zoom instead because she is busy.

“Una, electoral protest. Sunod, impeachment complaint, sedition case, indirect contempt,” she tweeted.

“Ngayon, ang gusto NBI investigation. Kailangan ba du’n personal appearance o puwedeng Zoom? Dami pa kasing trabaho,” she added with a smiling angel emoji and even a GIF where she tosses her hair.

Robredo’s COVID-19 initiatives

Robredo’s office with the help of private sectors has been initiating efforts to help frontliners of the pandemic, as well as communities extremely affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Her office has so far opened free dormitories to house frontliners who are not able to go home to their families to minimize the risk of infection.

She also help provide those who have a hard time getting to and from their hospitals shuttle services since the mass public transport ban took effect.

Robredo’s office likewise managed to raise P40 million on Tuesday, an amount which will be used to procure around 90,753 sets of personal protective equipment suits and other supplies for the healthcare workers.

In one of her latest posts, the vice president said that this initiative will reach Visayas and Mindanao.

Robredo also called on the private sectors to provide meals and financial assistance for the vulnerable communities most affected by the quarantine.

Series of accusations

Ever since she came into office, Robredo has received various threats and actions against her such as the vice-presidential electoral protest filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos, impeachment complaints, a sedition case and being cited for indirect contempt.

Marcos filed an electoral protest against her when she won as the vice-president in the 2016 national elections and demanded a vote recount in certain provinces.

Robredo eventually gained additional votes because the Presidential Electoral Tribunal ruled to follow the 25% shading threshold in the ballot.

She was also threatened with an impeachment complaint when she supported a United Nations resolution that sought to investigate the Philippines’ human rights situation.

PACC Commissioner Luna at that time called her action a “betrayal of public trust” but the Palace distanced itself from his remarks.

Robredo, along with Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, were also charged with conspiracy to commit sedition over the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series.

It was eventually dropped by the Department of Justice due to “lack of probable cause.”

The vice-president was also threatened by a lawyer from the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption group who said that Robredo should be cited for contempt after questioning the arrest order against De Lima before.