Confused between general and enhanced community quarantine? Here’s the difference

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the areas considered moderate and low-risk of novel coronavirus infections under “general community quarantine” (GCQ) until May 15, aside from extending the standing quarantine measure in Luzon.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this announcement after the airing of Duterte’s national address on Friday morning. The national address was taped on Thursday evening.

The GCQ decision was based on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

After the announcement of the new directive, the keywords “extended ECQ” and “general community quarantine” subsequently trended on Twitter Philippines along with the following hashtags:

#ECQSeason3 – A a witty take on the extended period of the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ

#lockdownextension

Twitter users used these keywords and hashtags to express their opinion on the new directive of the government and also used them for their humorous take on the quarantine extension.

The hashtag #ECQSeason3 earned more than 17,900 tweets while #lockdownextension as over 125,000 tweets, as of writing.

Meanwhile, more than 4,200 tweets used the keyword “general community quarantine” while “extended ECQ” has over 14,200 tweets.

Online entertainment Facebook page FTTM shared a post on the ECQ extension that appeared like an announcement of a new season of a television series. The ECQ was imposed over Luzon last March 17.

The photo said: “Now Showing: ECQ Season 3.” It was captioned with: “‘Di ka pa makakalabas, bes!

Showing until May 15, 2020 in select cinemas.”

A Twitter user also shared different witty titles to describe the scaled up COVID-19 preventive measures, which was once called “community quarantine.”

Community Quarantine

Enhanced Community Quarantine

General Community Quarantine

Extreme Community Quarantine

Super Community Quarantine

Super Duper Community Quarantine

Real na Real Community Quarantine

Todo na to Community Quarantine

Promise, todo na to, Community Quarantine — ʲ∆ⁱ (@hoelyjonaxxboys) April 24, 2020

An official from Pasig City, meanwhile, noted that local government units normally do not receive advance copies of such amendments, thus making their work on the ground more difficult.

“We’ll have to wait for them to come at 8 or whenever they come, in the middle of juggling all the increased service provision under ECQ,” Anton Siy, chief transport planner of Pasig City said on Twitter.

The national government previously implemented a “community quarantine” over the National Capital Region last March 12 to contain the rising cases of COVID-19.

It was then expanded to cover the entire Luzon and was then called “enhanced community quarantine.”

This measure was initially scheduled to end on the midnight of April 13. However, Duterte extended it until April 30 to help government agencies in their response efforts to Filipinos severely affected by long-running lockdown before it was extended anew up to May 15.

GCQ and ECQ

The GCQ is basically less stringent than the ECQ, according to the new guidelines of the IATF.

Under the new guidelines the IATF classified provinces and regions into high-risk, moderate-risk and low-risk areas of spreading COVID-19.

“High-risk areas will be under ECQ until May 15, subject to further evaluation. Moderate-risk areas meanwhile will be under general community quarantine starting May 1, also subject to further evaluation. Low-risk areas will fall under general community quarantine starting May 1, and if there is no deterioration, GCQ will be relaxed leading to normalization starting May 16,” the Office of the President’s release read.

The following changes on places under GCQ are:

Workers would be allowed to go out and work in phases.

In line with this, priority and essential construction projects would resume. These w ould still be subjected to minimum health standards, physical distancing, and barracks for workers.

Curfew at night would still be enforced for non-workers only.

Public transportation w ould also be allowed but at reduced capacity.

Airports and seaports would also be open for the movement of goods.

Aside from workers, the general population may now go out to acquire basic necessities and services, which were stated in the ECQ guidelines.

Mal ls would also open but with restrictions. There will also be mandatory temperature check, mandatory wearing of masks, mandatory alcohol use.

In line with this, only a limited number of people will b e allowed inside. These include those aged between 21 and 59 years old with ID and “not looking sickly.”

Young people, senior citizens and other high health risk people would stay at home.

In terms of education, higher education institutions would continue their classes to finish the academic year.

Is your province under ECQ or GCQ?

High-risk areas

High-risk places, under ECQ, include the entire Metro Manila and the following provinces:

Luzon

Region III

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac – May change by April 30

Zambales – May change by April 30



Region IV-A

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon

Region IV-B

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Region V

Albay

Catanduanes

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet – May change by April 30

Region I

Pangasinan – May change by April 30

Mindanao

Davao del Norte

Davao City

On the other hand, the following provinces are subject to ECQ and evaluation of recheck:

Visayas

Panay island (Subject to ECQ and evaluation)

Antique

Iloilo

Aklan

Capiz

Cebu (Subject to ECQ and evaluation)

Cebu province

Cebu City

Mindanao

Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) – Subject to ECQ and recheck

Meanwhile, under the draft matrix recommendation of the IATF-IED posted by GMA News reporter Joseph Morong on his social media accounts, these are the moderate-risk and low-risk areas under the GCQ:

Low-risk areas

Luzon

Region IV-B

Palawan

Romblon

Region V

Camarines Norte

Sorsogon

Masbate

Region VI

Guimaras

Region VII

Bohol

Region VIII

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Region IX

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Region XI

Davao Occidental

Moderate risk-areas

Luzon

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Region V

Camarines Sur

Region VI

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental Siquijor

Region VIII

Samar (Western Samar)

Mindanao

Region IX

Zamboanga del Sur

Region X

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Region XI

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro (To recheck)

Both ECQ and GCQ are subject to change based on the regular evaluation of the IATF-IED.



