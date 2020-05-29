US Department of Justice says probe into George Floyd’s death ‘top priority’

By
Reuters
-
May 29, 2020
169
A protester reacts while gathering with others outside the city hall after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

The United States Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that it had made a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd a “top priority” and has assigned experienced prosecutors and investigators to the case.

Protests raged for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of Floyd, a black man who was seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died on Monday. —Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Gareth Jones

