‘My husband, my partner, my best friend’: Wife mourns death of ex-DFA chief Yasay

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto “Jun” Yasay Jr. passed away on Friday morning. He was 73.

“My husband, my partner, my best friend — left us today at 7:26 am due to pneumonia caused by the recurrence of his cancer, not COVID,” Jun’s wife, Cecile Yasay wrote on Facebook.

“Jun Yasay, you are loved. We will miss you lots,” she added.

Yasay is the current Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Christian University. This university is an affiliate of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, which also broke the news on the former DFA chief’s death.

“We deeply regret the news of the passing of our former General Assembly Chairperson Solomon Abellera (1990-1994), the former Conference Minister of South Cotabato Saranggani District Conference Rev. Avelino Sichon and the current Chairperson of PCU Board of Trustees and former DFA Secretary Atty. Perfecto Yasay, Jr,” UCCP said.

Current DFA Secretary Teodoro “Teddy” Locsin Jr. also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his predecessor, whom he said recommended him for his job at the United Nations.

“‘Jun Yasay has donned the garment of immortality,’ text said. More important it makes him finally impervious to pain,” Locsin wrote.

“He hurt no one and helped everyone he could. He did what many fighting tyranny had to: shield themselves with US law,” he added.

Jun was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as foreign affairs chief in 2016. However, in 2017, his appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointments over eligibility concerns resulting from questions on his citizenship.

He also previously served as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission from 1995 to 2000 and was former director of now-defunct Banco Filipino.