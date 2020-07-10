Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

(Updated July 11, 4:48 p.m.) The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday denied ABS-CBN’s request to be granted a 25-year year extension of broadcast franchise after a series of hearings.
A total of 70 members voted “yes” in favor of rejecting ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal while 11 lawmakers voted no.
Two solons inhibited from voting and only one abstained.
Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City, 5th District), an actor-politician, inhibited himself from voting, citing “conflict of Interest.”
He cited Republic Act 6713 section 7(a), on the Code of Conduct for Officials as well as the sections 28 and 81 of Rule IX of the House Rules Committee voting.
“Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty-bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN,” he said in a statement.
The House votes comes more than two months since the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against the network a day after its franchise lapsed last May 5.
The NTC later issued another CDO prompting stoppage of operations of Sky Cable Corporation, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN and the country’s largest cable network, to close its direct-to-home satellite transmissions via Sky Direct.
NTC also banned the operations of ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels via Channel 43 or AMCARA Broadcasting network, which carries. Cine MO!, Yey!, TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel Kapamilya Box Office.
Here’s a live list of how lawmakers voted:
‘Yes’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted are against ABS-CBN’s continued operations.
- Rep. Abraham Tolentino – Cavite, 8th District
2. Rep. Antonio Albano – Isabela, 1st District
3. Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III – Isabela, 5th District
4. Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado – Bulacan, 1st District
5. Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar – Palawan, 2nd District
6. Rep. Faustino Dy V – Isabela, 6th District
7. Rep. Dale Malapitan – Caloocan City, 1st District
8. Rep. Eric Martinez – Valenzuela City, 2nd District
9. Rep. Divina Grace Yu – Zamboanga del Sur, 1st District
10. Rep. Julienne Baronda – Iloilo City, Lone District
11. Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” Crisologo – Quezon City, 1st District
12. Rep. Luis Ferrer IV – Cavite, 6th District
13. Rep. John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto – Manila, 3rd District
14. Rep. Strike Revilla – Cavite, 2nd District
15. Rep. Samantha Louise Alfonso – Cagayan, 2nd District
16. Rep. Rolando Valeriano – Manila, 2nd District
17. Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr. – Calamba City, Lone District
18. Rep. Eduardo Gullas – Cebu, 1st District
19. Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona – Romblon, Lone District
20. Rep. Frederick Siao – Iligan City, Lone District
21. Rep. Ian Paul Dy – Isabela, 3rd District
22. Rep. Gil Acosta – Palawan, 3rd District
23. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian – Valenzuela City, 1st District
24. Rep. Prescious Castelo – Quezon City, 2nd District
25. Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan – Isabela, 4th District
26. Rep. Christian Unabia – Misamis Oriental, 1st District
27. Rep. Raymond Mendoza – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Party-list
28. Rep. Jericho Nograles – Puwersa ng Bayang Atleta Party-list
29. Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez – Tingog Sinirangan Party-list
30. Rep. Eric Yap – ACT-CIS Party-list
31. Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista – DUMPER PTDA Party-list
32. Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu – Maguindanao, 2nd District
33. Rep. Enrico Pineda – 1-PACMAN Party-list
34. Rep. Ann Hofer – Zamboanga Sibugay, 2nd District
35. Rep. Sharon Garin – AAMBIS-OWA Party-list
36. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. – Negros Oriental, 3rd District
37. Rep. Janette Garin (Ex-Officio) – Iloilo, 1st District
38. Rep. Paolo Duterte – Davao City, 1st District
39. Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe Nograles – Rizal, 2nd District (representing Rep. F. Hernandez)
40. Rep. Conrado III Estrella – Abono Party-list
41. Rep. Sandro Gonzales – Marino Party-list (representing Rep. P. Pichay)
42. Rep. Michael “Mike” Defensor – ANAKALUSUGAN Party-list (representing Rep. R. Puno)
43. Rep. Allan Ty – LPGMA Party-list
44. Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II – Surigao del Norte, 1st District (representing Rep. J. Pimentel)
45. Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. – Camarines Sur, 2nd District
46. Rep. Raneo Abu – Batangas, 2nd District
47. Rep. Dan Fernandez – Laguna, 1st District
48. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta – Sagip Party-list
49. Rep. Henry Oaminal – Misamis Occidental, 2nd District
50. Rep. Pablo John Garcia – Cebu, 3rd District
51. Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano – Ilocos Sur, 1st District
52. Rep. Francisco Datol – SENIOR CITIZENS, Party-list (representing Rep. M. Romero)
53. Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez – Leyte, 1st District
54. Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla – Cavite, 7th District
55. Rep. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo – Pampanga, 2nd District
56. Rep. Cristal Bagatsing – Manila, 5th District
57. Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc – Pampanga, 4th District
58. Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. – Cavite, 4th District
59. Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy – BH Party-List
60. Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo – Camiguin, Lone District
61. Rep. Antonino Calixto – Pasay City, Lone District (representing Rep. J. Lacson-Noel)
62. Rep. Wilter Wee Palma II – Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District
63. Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes – Batangas, 3rd District
64. Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas – Ilocos Norte, 1st District
65. Rep. Camille Villar – Las Piñas City, Lone District
66. Rep. Roger G. Mercado – Southern Leyte, Lone District
67. Rep. Sharee Ann Tan – Samar, 2nd District
68. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano – ABANG LINGKOD Party-list
69. Rep. Bayani Fernando – Marikina City, 1st District
70. Rep. Jose Singson Jr. – PROBINSYANO AKO Party-list
‘No’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted in favor of ABS-CBN’s continued operations.
- Sol Aragones – Laguna, 3rd District
- Christopher “Toff” De Venecia – Pangasinan, 4th District
- Carlos Zarate – Bayan Muna Party-list
- Gab Bordado – Camarines Sur, 3rd District
- Vilma Santos – Batangas, 6th District
- Lianda Bolilia – Batangas, 4th District
- Jose “Ping-Ping” Tejada – North Cotabato, 3rd District
- Benny Abante – Manila, 6th District
- Stella Quimbo – Marikina City, 2nd District
- Mujiv Hataman – Basilan, Lone District
- Edward Maceda – Manila, 4th District
Inhibited
- Rep. Alfredo Vargas – Quezon City, 5th District
- Rep. Micaela Violago – Nueva Ecija, 2nd District
Abstain
- Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. – AKO BICOL Party-list