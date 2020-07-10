Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

Rosette Adel
July 10, 2020 - 4:18 PM
An ABS-CBN employee holds a candle during a prayer gathering as Philippine congress finalizes decision on the broadcast network's franchise renewal, outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. (Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

(Updated July 11, 4:48 p.m.) The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday denied ABS-CBN’s request to be granted a 25-year year extension of broadcast franchise after a series of hearings.

A total of 70 members voted “yes” in favor of rejecting ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal while 11 lawmakers voted no.

Two solons inhibited from voting and only one abstained.

Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City, 5th District), an actor-politician, inhibited himself from voting, citing “conflict of Interest.”


He cited Republic Act 6713 section 7(a), on the Code of Conduct for Officials as well as the sections 28 and 81 of Rule IX of the House Rules Committee voting.

“Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty-bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN,” he said in a statement.

The House votes comes more than two months since the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against the network a day after its franchise lapsed last May 5.

The NTC later issued another CDO prompting stoppage of operations of Sky Cable Corporation, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN and the country’s largest cable network, to close its direct-to-home satellite transmissions via Sky Direct.

NTC also banned the operations of ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels via Channel 43 or AMCARA Broadcasting network, which carries. Cine MO!Yey!TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel Kapamilya Box Office.

Here’s a live list of how lawmakers voted:

‘Yes’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted are against ABS-CBN’s continued operations.

  1. Rep. Abraham Tolentino – Cavite, 8th District
    2. Rep. Antonio Albano – Isabela, 1st District
    3. Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III – Isabela, 5th District
    4. Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado – Bulacan, 1st District
    5. Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar – Palawan, 2nd District
    6. Rep. Faustino Dy V –  Isabela, 6th District
    7. Rep. Dale Malapitan – Caloocan City, 1st District
    8. Rep. Eric Martinez – Valenzuela City, 2nd District
    9. Rep. Divina Grace Yu – Zamboanga del Sur, 1st District
    10. Rep. Julienne Baronda –  Iloilo City, Lone District
    11. Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” Crisologo – Quezon City, 1st District
    12. Rep. Luis Ferrer IV – Cavite, 6th District
    13. Rep. John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto – Manila, 3rd District
    14. Rep. Strike Revilla – Cavite, 2nd District
    15. Rep. Samantha Louise Alfonso – Cagayan, 2nd District
    16. Rep. Rolando Valeriano – Manila, 2nd District
    17. Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr. – Calamba City, Lone District
    18. Rep. Eduardo Gullas – Cebu, 1st District
    19. Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona – Romblon, Lone District
    20. Rep. Frederick Siao –  Iligan City, Lone District
    21. Rep. Ian Paul Dy – Isabela, 3rd District
    22. Rep. Gil Acosta – Palawan, 3rd District
    23. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian –  Valenzuela City, 1st District
    24. Rep. Prescious Castelo –  Quezon City, 2nd District
    25. Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan –  Isabela, 4th District
    26. Rep. Christian Unabia – Misamis Oriental, 1st District
    27. Rep. Raymond Mendoza – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Party-list
    28. Rep. Jericho Nograles – Puwersa ng Bayang Atleta Party-list
    29. Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez – Tingog Sinirangan Party-list
    30. Rep. Eric Yap – ACT-CIS Party-list
    31. Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista – DUMPER PTDA Party-list
    32. Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu – Maguindanao, 2nd District
    33. Rep. Enrico Pineda –  1-PACMAN Party-list
    34. Rep. Ann Hofer –  Zamboanga Sibugay, 2nd District
    35. Rep. Sharon Garin –  AAMBIS-OWA Party-list
    36. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. – Negros Oriental, 3rd District
    37. Rep. Janette Garin (Ex-Officio) –  Iloilo, 1st District
    38. Rep. Paolo Duterte – Davao City, 1st District
    39. Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe Nograles –  Rizal, 2nd District  (representing Rep. F. Hernandez)
    40. Rep. Conrado III Estrella – Abono Party-list
    41. Rep. Sandro Gonzales – Marino Party-list (representing Rep. P. Pichay)
    42. Rep. Michael “Mike” Defensor – ANAKALUSUGAN Party-list (representing Rep. R. Puno)
    43. Rep. Allan Ty – LPGMA Party-list
    44. Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II – Surigao del Norte, 1st District (representing Rep. J. Pimentel)
    45. Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. – Camarines Sur, 2nd District
    46. Rep. Raneo Abu – Batangas, 2nd District
    47. Rep. Dan Fernandez – Laguna, 1st District
    48. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta – Sagip Party-list
    49. Rep. Henry Oaminal – Misamis Occidental, 2nd District
    50. Rep. Pablo John Garcia – Cebu, 3rd District
    51. Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano –  Ilocos Sur, 1st District
    52. Rep. Francisco Datol – SENIOR CITIZENS, Party-list (representing Rep. M. Romero)
    53. Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez – Leyte, 1st District
    54. Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla – Cavite, 7th District
    55. Rep. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo –  Pampanga, 2nd District
    56. Rep. Cristal Bagatsing – Manila, 5th District
    57. Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc – Pampanga, 4th District
    58. Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. – Cavite, 4th District
    59. Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy – BH Party-List
    60. Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo – Camiguin, Lone District
    61. Rep. Antonino Calixto – Pasay City, Lone District (representing Rep. J. Lacson-Noel)
    62. Rep. Wilter Wee Palma II –  Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District
    63. Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes – Batangas, 3rd District
    64. Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas –  Ilocos Norte, 1st District
    65. Rep. Camille Villar –  Las Piñas City, Lone District
    66. Rep. Roger G. Mercado – Southern Leyte, Lone District
    67. Rep. Sharee Ann Tan – Samar, 2nd District
    68. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano – ABANG LINGKOD Party-list
    69. Rep. Bayani Fernando – Marikina City, 1st District
    70. Rep. Jose Singson Jr. –  PROBINSYANO AKO Party-list

‘No’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted in favor of ABS-CBN’s continued operations.

  1. Sol Aragones –  Laguna, 3rd District
  2. Christopher “Toff” De Venecia – Pangasinan, 4th District
  3. Carlos Zarate – Bayan Muna Party-list
  4. Gab Bordado – Camarines Sur, 3rd District
  5. Vilma Santos –  Batangas, 6th District
  6. Lianda Bolilia –  Batangas, 4th District
  7. Jose “Ping-Ping” Tejada – North Cotabato, 3rd District
  8. Benny Abante – Manila, 6th District
  9. Stella Quimbo –  Marikina City, 2nd District
  10. Mujiv Hataman – Basilan, Lone District
  11. Edward Maceda – Manila, 4th District

Inhibited

  1. Rep. Alfredo Vargas – Quezon City, 5th District
  2. Rep. Micaela Violago – Nueva Ecija, 2nd District

Abstain

  1. Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. – AKO BICOL Party-list

Editor’s Note: The latest update corrects and removes the name of former Rep. Alexandria Gonzales from the list and corrected the list of representations.

