Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

(Updated July 11, 4:48 p.m.) The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday denied ABS-CBN’s request to be granted a 25-year year extension of broadcast franchise after a series of hearings.

A total of 70 members voted “yes” in favor of rejecting ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal while 11 lawmakers voted no.

Two solons inhibited from voting and only one abstained.

Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City, 5th District), an actor-politician, inhibited himself from voting, citing “conflict of Interest.”



He cited Republic Act 6713 section 7(a), on the Code of Conduct for Officials as well as the sections 28 and 81 of Rule IX of the House Rules Committee voting.

“Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty-bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN,” he said in a statement.

The House votes comes more than two months since the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against the network a day after its franchise lapsed last May 5.

The NTC later issued another CDO prompting stoppage of operations of Sky Cable Corporation, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN and the country’s largest cable network, to close its direct-to-home satellite transmissions via Sky Direct.

NTC also banned the operations of ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels via Channel 43 or AMCARA Broadcasting network, which carries. Cine MO!, Yey!, TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel Kapamilya Box Office.

Here’s a live list of how lawmakers voted:

‘Yes’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted are against ABS-CBN’s continued operations.

Rep. Abraham Tolentino – Cavite, 8th District

2. Rep. Antonio Albano – Isabela, 1st District

3. Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III – Isabela, 5th District

4. Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado – Bulacan, 1st District

5. Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar – Palawan, 2nd District

6. Rep. Faustino Dy V – Isabela, 6th District

7. Rep. Dale Malapitan – Caloocan City, 1st District

8. Rep. Eric Martinez – Valenzuela City, 2nd District

9. Rep. Divina Grace Yu – Zamboanga del Sur, 1st District

10. Rep. Julienne Baronda – Iloilo City, Lone District

11. Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” Crisologo – Quezon City, 1st District

12. Rep. Luis Ferrer IV – Cavite, 6th District

13. Rep. John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto – Manila, 3rd District

14. Rep. Strike Revilla – Cavite, 2nd District

15. Rep. Samantha Louise Alfonso – Cagayan, 2nd District

16. Rep. Rolando Valeriano – Manila, 2nd District

17. Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr. – Calamba City, Lone District

18. Rep. Eduardo Gullas – Cebu, 1st District

19. Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona – Romblon, Lone District

20. Rep. Frederick Siao – Iligan City, Lone District

21. Rep. Ian Paul Dy – Isabela, 3rd District

22. Rep. Gil Acosta – Palawan, 3rd District

23. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian – Valenzuela City, 1st District

24. Rep. Prescious Castelo – Quezon City, 2nd District

25. Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan – Isabela, 4th District

26. Rep. Christian Unabia – Misamis Oriental, 1st District

27. Rep. Raymond Mendoza – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Party-list

28. Rep. Jericho Nograles – Puwersa ng Bayang Atleta Party-list

29. Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez – Tingog Sinirangan Party-list

30. Rep. Eric Yap – ACT-CIS Party-list

31. Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista – DUMPER PTDA Party-list

32. Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu – Maguindanao, 2nd District

33. Rep. Enrico Pineda – 1-PACMAN Party-list

34. Rep. Ann Hofer – Zamboanga Sibugay, 2nd District

35. Rep. Sharon Garin – AAMBIS-OWA Party-list

36. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. – Negros Oriental, 3rd District

37. Rep. Janette Garin (Ex-Officio) – Iloilo, 1st District

38. Rep. Paolo Duterte – Davao City, 1st District

39. Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe Nograles – Rizal, 2nd District (representing Rep. F. Hernandez)

40. Rep. Conrado III Estrella – Abono Party-list

41. Rep. Sandro Gonzales – Marino Party-list (representing Rep. P. Pichay)

42. Rep. Michael “Mike” Defensor – ANAKALUSUGAN Party-list (representing Rep. R. Puno)

43. Rep. Allan Ty – LPGMA Party-list

44. Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II – Surigao del Norte, 1st District (representing Rep. J. Pimentel)

45. Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. – Camarines Sur, 2nd District

46. Rep. Raneo Abu – Batangas, 2nd District

47. Rep. Dan Fernandez – Laguna, 1st District

48. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta – Sagip Party-list

49. Rep. Henry Oaminal – Misamis Occidental, 2nd District

50. Rep. Pablo John Garcia – Cebu, 3rd District

51. Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano – Ilocos Sur, 1st District

52. Rep. Francisco Datol – SENIOR CITIZENS, Party-list (representing Rep. M. Romero)

53. Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez – Leyte, 1st District

54. Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla – Cavite, 7th District

55. Rep. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo – Pampanga, 2nd District

56. Rep. Cristal Bagatsing – Manila, 5th District

57. Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc – Pampanga, 4th District

58. Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. – Cavite, 4th District

59. Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy – BH Party-List

60. Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo – Camiguin, Lone District

61. Rep. Antonino Calixto – Pasay City, Lone District (representing Rep. J. Lacson-Noel)

62. Rep. Wilter Wee Palma II – Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District

63. Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes – Batangas, 3rd District

64. Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas – Ilocos Norte, 1st District

65. Rep. Camille Villar – Las Piñas City, Lone District

66. Rep. Roger G. Mercado – Southern Leyte, Lone District

67. Rep. Sharee Ann Tan – Samar, 2nd District

68. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano – ABANG LINGKOD Party-list

69. Rep. Bayani Fernando – Marikina City, 1st District

70. Rep. Jose Singson Jr. – PROBINSYANO AKO Party-list

‘No’ to the resolution to deny franchise renewal, or those who voted in favor of ABS-CBN’s continued operations.

Sol Aragones – Laguna, 3rd District Christopher “Toff” De Venecia – Pangasinan, 4th District Carlos Zarate – Bayan Muna Party-list Gab Bordado – Camarines Sur, 3rd District Vilma Santos – Batangas, 6th District Lianda Bolilia – Batangas, 4th District Jose “Ping-Ping” Tejada – North Cotabato, 3rd District Benny Abante – Manila, 6th District Stella Quimbo – Marikina City, 2nd District Mujiv Hataman – Basilan, Lone District Edward Maceda – Manila, 4th District

Inhibited

Rep. Alfredo Vargas – Quezon City, 5th District Rep. Micaela Violago – Nueva Ecija, 2nd District

Abstain

Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. – AKO BICOL Party-list