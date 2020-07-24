Challenging the Anti-Terrorism Law is a host of lawyers’ groups, Charter framers, retired SC justices and journalists

(Updated July 24, 11:34 a.m.) More than a dozen petitions have already been filed challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law last July 3 amid wide opposition from influential legal groups in the country.

The new law, which had slipped into the passage amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been heavily criticized for its vague identifiers for terrorists and terror acts, as well as provisions deemed to be unconstitutional and could trample on Filipinos’ basic civil liberties.

Last July 18, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced that the controversial measure had taken effect because it was published online on July 3.

However, it was only published via the printed Official Gazette on July 6.

Former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te pointed this out on Twitter.

“There is no law that says that the online OG substitutes for the printed OG under Art. 2 of the Civil Code,” Te said.

“Publication in the actual OG was on July 6, TF effectivity is July 22, not July 18. See Garcellano v HoR (Dec. 23, 2008), the internet is not the medium for publishing laws,” he added.

There is no law that says that the online OG substitutes for the printed OG under Art. 2 of the Civil Code. Publication in the actual OG was on July 6, TF effectivity is July 22, not July 18. See Garcellano v HoR (Dec. 23, 2008), internet is not the medium for publishing laws. https://t.co/eSb2ECiujl — Theodore Te (@TedTe) July 17, 2020

Following continued widespread opposition, government agencies and high-ranking officials tried to assure the public that they should not fear the law’s provisions.

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, one of the primary authors of the new measure, also welcomed the passage of the counter-terrorism law.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. also said that “law-abiding” Filipinos have nothing to fear.

“Kung tahimik naman sila, huwag sila mababahala. Kung ang pakay mo bilang aktibista ay magsaad ng iyong mga hinaing, social injustices, or request for better treatment or ideas, papayagan natin ‘yan,” he said.

Since being signed into law, activists, concerned Filipinos and legal organizations have planned to challenge the anti-terror law before the Supreme Court and sought to veto it altogether.

List of petitioners so far