Duterte threatens closure or gov’t takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firm

By
Reuters
-
July 27, 2020 - 6:37 PM
136
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his State of the Nation Address at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines July 27, 2020. (Presidential Photos/via Reuters)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday threatened the closure or government expropriation of telecoms firms for what he called “lousy” services, and gave providers until December to improve.

“Improve services lest we be forced to take drastic steps,” he said during his state of the nation address. “Might just as well close all of you.”

The country at present has two major telecoms firms PLDT and Globe Telecom and Duterte had previously threatened their closure while campaigning for office in 2016.

Those companies have repeatedly defended their services and investment in improvements and said excessive government bureaucracy has prevented faster network upgrades. —Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR