‘Fake youth leader’: ‘Recycling’ of Cardema to National Youth Commission earns disapproval from groups

Youth groups criticized the return of Ronald Cardema in public office as a commissioner of the National Youth Commission more than a year after his controversial bid to gain a seat in the House of Representatives through the Duterte Youth party-list.

The Youth Act Now Against Tyranny called the move a “kind of recycling” in a supposed attempt of President Rodrigo Duterte to “consolidate control over all branches of government” while youths critical of his administration reject his “tyrannical rule.”

“The recycling of Ronald Cardema comes at a time when youth groups have been more critical of the NYC under the Duterte administration. Duterte’s NYC has been a tool of government-led redtagging while it has failed to promote youth interests and welfare,” the group said in a statement.

It also called Cardema a “fake youth leader” and recalled how he “maliciously represented himself” as a leader of a youth-oriented party-list in the 2019 elections despite being overaged for the position.

“He wanted to enjoy the perks of serving as another mouthpiece of Duterte in the rubberstamp Congress,” the group said.

“It’s high time that the youth assert a National Youth Commission that is true to its mandate—serving the youth, not serving those in power,” the group added.

The group’s statement was also supported by the Kabataan party-list, which reshared it on its own Facebook page.

Election lawyer Emil Marañon, one of the complainants who filed a petition to cancel the nomination of Cardema, likewise denounced the latter’s NYC re-appointment. He pointed out a provision under Republic Act 8044 or the Youth in Nation-Building Act, specifically Section 7 in his opposition.

“It must be recalled that we filed cases against him. In a decision dated Aug 5, 2019, he was in fact found guilty by Comelec to have misrepresented or lied under oath over his qualification,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It be must emphasised that under Sec. 7 of RA No. 8044 (Youth in Nation-Building Act), a Commissioner of NYC must be ‘of good moral character.’ Having previously been found guilty of deliberately and maliciously lying under oath, Ronald Cardema falls short of this qualification,” Marañon added.

The lawyer described Cardema’s appointment to the youth body as “highly disappointing” and an “anathemic to good governance.”

On Monday, reports noted that Cardema was appointed as an “assistant secretary” at NYC, based on a Facebook post of Calamba Mayor Justin Marc Chipeco.

This appointment was confirmed by Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya to Rappler.

Cardema previously served as the chairperson of the NYC, a post now held by Ryan Enriquez.

The controversial nominee

Cardema in August 2019 was disqualified for running as a representative of the Duterte Youth party-list in the 2019 midterm elections due to substitution and age requirement issues.

Based on a resolution of the Commission on Elections, representatives of a youth sector party-list must be between 25 to 30-years-old on Election Day.

Cardema is 34-years-old.

Comelec said that he mispresented the group as the latter was aware he is overage for the position.

“Respondent (Cardema) is aware that he is already 34 years old and thus committed falsity when he misrepresented that he is eligible for nomination by Duterte Youth despite not possessing the age qualification provided by law for representatives of the youth sector,” the poll body said before.

In May 2019, Cardema also filed for a last-minute substitution appeal to the poll body to replace his wife, who was the first nominee, and four others to represent the party-list before.

The move was questioned due to its timing as his submission came on a non-working day and beyond the regular government office hours.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon also said that Cardema may be held accountable for engaging in partisan political activities despite holding a public office as NYC chairperson before.

“May 2, 2019, Cardema was chair of NYC and chairman of Duterte Youth. He engaged in partisan political activity while in office. This is a crime,” Guanzon said in her Twitter account, as quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

Cardema likewise has a record of denouncing student activists and youth groups even if he used to be a youth activist himself.

