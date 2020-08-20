Duque, still having Duterte’s trust, to go soul-searching on pandemic response failures

President Rodrigo Duterte continues to trust Health Secretary Francisco Duque III after he announced he will take some “soul searching” during the Senate hearing last Tuesday, August 18.

Duque was in hot water again after he was accused of being part of the supposed corruption surrounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

In the same hearing, senators also grilled him for the continued surge of individuals acquiring the virus which causes COVID-19 in the country.

Duque, meanwhile, argued that the Department of Health had been relying on the World Health Organization’s pronouncements for their responses.

He then told the Senate Committee of the Whole that he will “soul search” to reflect on his actions and decisions in leading the fight against the pandemic.

“I took full responsibility for my decisions and actions. I’m trying my best. If my best is not enough, I just have to do some reflection, soul searching and I will be the first to let everyone know we need to learn,” he said.

In an interview with CNN Philippines on August 19, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duque still has the trust and confidence of the chief executive amid the heavy allegations the former was involved in.

“He does because if he has ceased to have trust and confidence then-Secretary Duque would no longer be in the office,” Roque said.

‘Godfather’ of the PhilHealth mafia?

It was resigned anti-fraud PhilHealth officer Thorrsson Keith who accused Duque of being the “godfather” of the alleged mafia within PhilHealth during the third Senate inquiry about the matter last August Tuesday.

Keith previously alleged that members of PhilHealth’s executive committee comprise the so-caleld mafia and that they supposedly pocketed P15 billion from the company.

“Doon po sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism, siya po ang chairman. As a chairman mayroon pong due diligence po na gagawin ang isang chairman and considering na he’s a doctor and mayroon siyang institutional knowledge sa pamamalakad sa PhilHealth,” he said.

Duque immediately denied these allegations.

“I deny this. Absolutely malicious and without basis. I do not wish to dignify that allegation,” he said.

In an infographic on August 11 on Facebook, Sen. Risa Hontiveros also disclosed the various capacities Duque held within PhilHealth since 2001.

“Why is Secretary Duque unscathed in all this? Isa si Health Sec. Duque sa mga dapat magpaliwanag ng maigi ukol sa mga alegasyon ng korapsyon sa PhilHealth. He has been connected with the agency in various capacities since 2001,” Hontiveros said.

“Now on his second term as Chairperson of the Board of PhilHealth, he cannot deny responsibility for all irregularities inside such a vital health institution,” she added.

Calls to resign persists

Duque’s remark to “soul search” did not sit well among critics who had been calling for his resignation in the past months.

Some Filipinos even slammed this idea and suggested that he should just resign first.

“Before you go soul searching, you should RESIGN and let someone who is COMPETENT lead DOH during this pandemic!” one user said.

Others quipped that Duque still has time amid the worsening crisis.

Twitter user @RonanInManila noted that considering Duque’s age and recent actions, it is about time for Duque to retire early.

“If I may, considering his age, experience, and recent performance, I would suggest retirement. Plenty of time for soul-searching, fishing, gardening, spoiling your grandkids. It’s time,” he said.

Duque finally admitted his shortcomings and said he would do some soul-searching.

There had been calls for Duque’s resignation since last April mainly over his perceived failed decisions and policies in handling the COVID-19 disaster in the country.

From senators, activists to a few celebrities, the public had protested his leadership both in online campaigns and on street rallies and demanded him to step down from his post.