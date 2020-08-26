EmpoweredFilipina: Pinoy clothing brand backs Robredo’s call to support local biz

The Filipino clothing brand which Vice President Leni Robredo mentioned in her social media post to respond to her critics supported her call to patronize local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAYO shared Robredo’s Facebook post and expressed their gratitude for her support of locally-made products which empower businesses and the workforce amid an ongoing global health crisis.

“Thank you so much, VP Leni Robredo for supporting local brands especially during this pandemic. By supporting local, you are not only helping the local economy but also empowering businesses that provide employment to communities,” the company said on its Facebook page in response to her post.

The clothing brand likewise shared Robredo’s post in its Twitter account and captioned it with the hashtag “#EmpoweredFilipina” which pertains to their campaign in aiming to empower women through their apparel.

Robredo in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon clapped back at her critics who nitpicked her physical appearance when she delivered a public address on Monday.

“May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na yun yung pinansin at hindi yung laman ng sinabi, gusto kong patulan kasi opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal,” she said.

May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na yun yung pinansin at hindi yung… Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

“Yung suot ko po dyan na blouse ay gawa ng BAYO, isang napakahusay na brand na Pilipino (yung brooch po ay kabahagi ng blouse),” Robredo said.

“Matagal na po kami ng mga anak ko na fans ng Bayo, wala pa ako sa politika. Pero lalo akong humanga sa kanila nung naka partner namin sila sa pagtahi ng PPEs (personal protective equipment) dahil dun po namin sila nakilala ng lubos. Napakabait na employers at mapagkalinga sa kanilang mga mananahi,” she added.

Robredo also explained that she has been tying her hair since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has grown long.

Barbershops and other salons were previously disallowed from opening during the first months of the pandemic in light of the strict health and safety protocols imposed by community quarantines.

“Saka mas madali mag-face mask pag nakatali ang buhok,” Robredo added in her post.

She also explained that she has been wearing eyeglasses for a long time now, despite claims of supposedly attempting to “look smart.”

“Yung salamin, dati naman po akong nagsasalamin. Matagal na. Hindi ko lang tinatanggal ngayon kasi bahagi siya ng proteksiyon laban sa virus,” Robredo said to her online detractors.

Some Filipinos on social media, including actress Vivian Velez, criticized the vice president’s appearance during her Monday address.

The actress took a swipe at Robredo and claimed that her camp was making her “look smarter” to the public with the eyeglasses and the presence of books on the table.

“The worst political branding… it’s so fake. Obviously, they want to make her look smarter (kasi nga boba) with those glasses on and books on the table, not to mention the color choice of her outfit. Ano ‘to, shooting? Playing ‘the president’ daw siya?” Velez wrote.

Robredo on Monday delivered recommendations to help revive the country’s recession-hit economy, as well as the need to primarily address the ongoing health crisis.

She also reiterated the importance of providing the needs of medical frontliners and improving the country’s health care system.

Robredo likewise provided feasible steps in contact tracing such as standardized use of efficient apps among local government units, utilization of the cash-for-work programs for contact tracers, empowerment of online businesses of medical supplies and the launch of comprehensive programs to help other small and medium business owners.

Her address was well-received on local Twitter as the keywords “VP Leni” and “Leni Robredo” reached the top trending list on that day.