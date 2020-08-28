TV Patrol’s regional stations, ABS-CBN reporters bid goodbye after years in public service

Filipino viewers expressed their gratitude to TV Patrol for its decades-long public service after it announced the final airing of its Regional Network Group (RNG) across the country on August 28.

ABS-CBN management previously announced that they will lay off workers in its businesses and subsidiaries effective on August 31 following the non-renewal of its congressional franchise, which permanently shut down its television, radio and digital services.

In separate statements, ABS-CBN announced that TV Patrol’s 12 regional programs will air their final newscasts after more than three decades of serving the Filipino people.

The post on TV Patrol’s page also featured the photos of their longtime anchors who provide their viewers in the provinces local and national news and information in their own dialects.

“Magpapaalam din ang mga regional morning show na gumigising sa iba’t ibang probinsiya hatid ang mga balita at saya,” the post read.

“Maraming salamat sa paglilingkod, mga Kapamilya. Baunin ninyo ang aming paggalang at pagmamahal,” it added.

Aside from TV Patrol, ABS-CBN RNG will also stop producing new episodes for its nine morning shows and its public service initiatives.

TV Patrol’s 12 regional stations that bid goodbye to their viewers are:

TV Patrol North Luzon (Baguio, Dagupan, Ilocos, Isabela and Pampanga)

TV Patrol Bicol (Naga, Legazpi)

TV Patrol Palawan

TV Patrol Southern Tagalog (CALABARZON)

TV Patrol Central Visayas (Cebu, Dumaguete, Bohol)

TV Patrol Negros (Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental)

TV Patrol Panay (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras)

TV Patrol Eastern Visayas (Samar, Leyte)

TV Patrol North Mindanao (Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental Lanao Del Norte, CARAGA, Dipolog)

TV Patrol South Central Mindanao (SOCSKSARGEN, Cotabato)

TV Patrol Southern Mindanao (Davao), and

TV Patrol Chavacano (Zamboanga)

Apart from the 12 local TV Patrol newscasts, ABS-CBN Regional will also discontinue its morning shows. Also affected are public service initiatives anchored on health, education, environment, and livelihood, such as the “Grand Halad sa Kapamilya.” https://t.co/ROB593htKB — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) August 26, 2020

The programs subscribers and supporters in these areas later expressed their gratitude to ABS-CBN RNG for their hard work in keeping them updated with the current and national affairs.

Others continued to hope that they will soon get back on the air.

As they go on air for the last time, ABS-CBN RNG members took to social media to bid goodbye to their viewers and likewise paid tribute to the teams behind their news programs.







Job cuts after job cuts

Several notable ABS-CBN reporters were also retrenched following the permanent closure.

In a tweet on August 26, ANC anchor Christian Esguerra announced that he will only be working with ABS-CBN and ANC until September 30.

“Will be with ABS-CBN and ANC only until Sept. 30, having been shown the door. In the meantime, we’ll continue with some real, no-BS journalism,” Esguerra said.

If you find value in our daily #ANCMattersOfFact interviews, please do watch the program while it lasts. Will be with ABS-CBN and ANC only until Sept. 30, having been shown the door. In the meantime, we’ll continue with some real, no-BS journalism. — Christian Esguerra (@IanEsguerra) August 26, 2020

In a three-minute video on August 25, veteran reporter-TV host Bernadette Sembrano also shared that she received a call that she will be laid off as a field reporter.

The video also featured photos and clips of Sembrano’s memorable experiences in her fieldwork and she also stated there her thoughts on the situation.

“I remain grateful. Thank you for my many years as a field reporter and I am a changed person because of my fieldwork,” she said.

I received a call this morning, I was retrenched as a field reporter. Pero at the end of the day, marami pa ring mga… Posted by Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo on Monday, August 24, 2020

Last July, veteran journalist Ces Drilon was among the first who informed the public that she also lost her job.

“I lost mine, too,” Drilon said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN reporter Jervis Manahan also paid tribute to the cameramen he has worked with who are also on their last day with the broadcast giant on Friday.

Today is Kuya Edwin's last day at work, after 24 illustrious years as a cameraman of @ABSCBNNews. Siya ang cameraman na nakasama ko sa unang live report bilang Kapamilya, at ako rin ang reporter na kasama niya sa huling araw niya bilang cameraman. Pagpupugay, Kuya Edwin! ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/Rtsck4hTva — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) August 28, 2020

Huling buwan na rin ng magiting kong cameraman na si Kuya Ronnie. Dalawang dekada na siyang naglilingkod sa ABS-CBN. Nakasama ko siya sa halos lahat ng mga coverage ko. At hindi mabubuo ang mga news reports ko kung hindi dahil sa kanya. Matinding pasasalamat, Kuya Ronnie! ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/AdSUt2DzMl — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) August 28, 2020

Economists have previously warned the government against the impact of ABS-CBN’s franchise denial on the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a landmark ruling last July 10, 70 lawmakers declined the network’s application for a fresh franchise to operate for the next 25 years, which caused the jobs of thousands of workers across the country.

Following reports on the country’s recession last August 6, Dean Ronald Mendoza of Ateneo de Manila University’s School of Government specifically cited ABS-CBN’s shutdown as among the main causes of it.

Some journalists have also shared stories on how closing the country’s largest media network affects Filipinos in far-flung areas which only ABS-CBN’s signal can reach.

‘Virtual hug, Kapamilya’

On Friday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines thanked the regional stations for their decades of service.

“To our colleagues in ABS-CBN, our total respect and support. Thank you for your dedication and your service,” it said.

The group also mourned the job losses of colleagues and also criticized the attack on democracy.

“Today, hundreds of our colleagues, among them our members, lose their jobs, joining the thousands more stripped of employment after the legislative lapdogs of a vindictive president shut down the country’s largest network by denying it a new franchise,” the NUJP said.

“The loss of the regional stations will worsen this many times over. It is clear that democracy is under siege, by the government no less, as seen in the relentless assaults on the critical and independent media, and the continuing attacks on the people’s basic rights and freedoms,” it added. To express support to their colleagues at ABS-CBN regional stations, the group will also lead a nationwide protest called “Virtual Hug, Kapamilya” on Friday evening.