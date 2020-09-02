For ‘information dissemination’: NYC chairperson explains reason for putting up billboard after criticisms

National Youth Commissioner chairperson Ryan Enriquez took down his photo on the controversial billboard advertising protective measures against the coronavirus disease following criticisms from some social media users.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the public official explained that he only intended to help in terms of “information dissemination” on COVID-19, especially since the country recently saw a decrease of major networks communicating information.

“Ang objective ko lang po ay makatulong para sa information dissemination tungkol sa COVID-19, lalo na ngayong nabawasan ang major network na nagbabalita,” Enriquez wrote.

Last July, the Congress denied broadcasting giant ABS-CBN a fresh franchise, which allows them to operate its television and radio broadcasting services across the country.

Meanwhile, Enriquez acknowledged that his face was bigger than the advisory and dispelled claims that the government agency had supposedly funded his billboard’s ad space.

“Ang pagkakamali ko lang, ang laki ng mukha ko, pasensya na pero tungkol sa upa, walang ginastos ang NYC kahit isang sentimo, negosyo ng pamilya namin ‘yun, walang naka-ads kaya sayang naman, ginamit ko na lang sa NYC na walang charge,” he said.

“Ginawa ko rin ‘yan sa ibang organization na humihingi ng tulong na maglabas ng din ng public service ads sa billboard or LED, ilang buwan na ako naglalagay ng ads diyan ng NYC for free, ngayon lang siguro napansin kasi ang laki ng mukha ko, inuulit ko, walang ginastos ang NYC, salamat at pasensya na po,” Enriquez added.

He included a picture of the billboard as it was taken down as evidence that he had indeed removed the part with his picture.

Another photo from ABS-CBN News showed the billboard on the concrete following its removal on the dedicated ad space.

Enriquez’s billboard, which featured safety protocols in the prevention of COVID-19, was labeled “For ZERO COVID-19 Working Together!”

It was posted near the entrance of a shopping mall in Pasig City.

Some of the protocols advertised in his billboard include regular handwashing, the use of face masks and the avoidance of crowds.

It previously earned criticisms from some Filipinos who called him “epal” due to the inclusion of his face which was more conspicuous than the advisory itself.

“On a scale of 1-10, gaano ka-epal ang National Youth Commission Chairperson? #EnriquezResign,” wrote a Facebook user who noticed the billboard.

“Epal” is a Filipino term used to describe people who inappropriately present themselves in a situation or butt into conversations. In the context of public officials, it is also used to call them out whenever they feature their faces or their names in tarpaulins about their projects or any advisories.

“Pet peeve ko talaga mga billboards eh. Taxpayers’ money na naman ba itong nilustay n’yo, NYC? Walang humpay ang pandidiri ko sa inyo!” another Twitter user previously commented.