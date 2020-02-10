Moira Dela Torre’s high school BBF gets married inside a homegrown fast-food chain

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Just in time for the love month, the high school best friend of OPM singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre made waves on social media as she married the love of her life inside an iconic Filipino fast-food chain in what could be considered a first in the history of Philippine weddings.

The best friend, Janine Minas, tied the knot with Marious Pabalinas in a Jollibee branch at Olongapo City complete with mascots of the famous red bee and Hetty.

“SO HAPPY FOR U NEN,” Dela Torre said as she shared Minas’ Facebook post that has since gone viral.

The singer-songwriter also expressed her joy when Minas’ unusual wedding was featured in a local news outlet.

“My best friend in high school got married in Jollibee!!!!” Dela Torre wrote as she shared the post with a series of heart emojis.

The newlyweds explained that they wanted a unique and unforgettable wedding that would also be “practical.”

“We chose Jollibee because it’s practical, the food is great, and of course, IT IS JOLLIBEE! Who doesn’t like Jollibee? Hahaha. It’s new for everyone! We did it there because it’s unique and different just like me and (Marious) and our family and friends know that,” Minas said in her post.

No one believed us when we said we will do our wedding at Jollibee. Kasi alam nila di kami matinong kausap kala nila… Posted by Janine Veronica Minas on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Minas revealed that their family, relatives and friends had initially believed that their wedding ceremony would be held inside a local fast-food chain.

“No one believed us when we said we will do our wedding at Jollibee. Kasi alam nila ‘di kami matinong kausap, kala nila nagjo-joke lang kami until we sent our invitations out and they saw the venue,” she shared with The STAR.

“Nagulat na lang po sila nung nakita nila invitation na sa Jollibee gagawin both ceremony and reception,” Minas added.

The newlywed said that everyone eventually enjoyed their wedding because of the “different” atmosphere that it provided.

“Pero during and after the wedding, masaya lahat, lalo na ‘yung mga lolo’t lola at magulang namin. Kasi it’s really different sa tradition na nakagisnan nila. At wala po akong narinig na bad feedback at negative comments,” Minas shared.

Their nuptial expectedly became a hit among Filipinos online, especially lovers of the iconic fast-food chain and those who wanted to keep their big day practical as well.

“Ok nga ‘yan eh. Masaya na, budget wise pa. Kami nga plano namin sa Mang Inasal, unli rice at sabaw. Congrats to both of you,” a Facebook user commented.

“Congratulations. Tama naman, be practical. Aanhin mo ang magarbong wedding kung sa huli ay mababaon lang din sa utang. Importante nakaraos ang wedding at lahat masaya,” wrote another user.

Jollibee is considered the nation’s favorite fast-food chain which prides itself on offering affordable meals with Pinoy-approved flavors such as its sweet-tasting spaghetti and crispy chicken.

Due to its longstanding reputation in the local market, it has become a “stronghold of heritage and monument of Filipino pride” which has since expanded around the world, namely in Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Hong Kong, Canada and the United States, among others.