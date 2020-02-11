Nadine Lustre is the latest victim of viral fraudster Xian Gaza in his ‘disgusting’ histrionics

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Nadine Lustre is the latest female celebrity that fraudster Xian Gaza has set his eyes on to shower with another ostentatious display of affection despite his notorious reputation as a convicted scammer.

The controversial social media personality shared a picture of a red Ford Mustang surrounded by flowers on his Facebook wall and dedicated a lengthy post to the 26-year-old actress on Valentine’s week.

Gaza revealed that he has always been a “KSP” — a Filipino slang that means “kulang sa pansin” — and said he would always execute extreme exploits in getting the attention of someone he “really” likes.

“Maaari na namang magmukhang tanga at katatawanan ng publiko but idgaf (I don’t give a f*ck) sa opinyon ng iba. This is me, this is how I express myself, this is the way I am,” he wrote.

Dear Nadine Lustre,First of all, Happy Valentine's Week! Sana ay nagustuhan mo at nawa'y tanggapin mo 'tong "Bouquet… Posted by Xian S. Gaza on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The fraudster attempted to justify his actions by claiming that his financial capacity “is a little bit good” at the moment and added he believes Lustre deserves “to be the first ever person in the Philippines to receive a ‘Boquet of Mustang’ as a Valentine’s gift.”

Despite the gawdy gesture, Gaza clarified he only wanted to be her acquaintance, “nothing more” and “nothing less.”

While Lustre has not yet responded to his initiative as of this writing, Twitterverse was not too happy with his “disgusting” histrionics that they have called “kind of blackmail and coercion.”

A Twitter user called out Gaza and said that he should “stop reducing women into trophy objects.”

“(DESTROY) THE MISOGYNIST CULTURE OF OBJECTIFICATION!!” he tweeted in response to the fraudster’s gestures.

Experts call such grand gestures as “love bombing” or the “practice of overwhelming someone with signs of adoration and affection” in the early stages where people are only getting to know each other.

“Think flattering comments, tokens of affection, or love notes on the mirror, kitchen table, or windshield, and you’re beginning to get the picture,” licensed counselor Suzanne Degges-White told Psychology Today.

“It’s surprise appearances designed to manipulate you into spending more time with the bomber — and, not coincidentally, less time with others, or on your own,” she added.

Extremely shady personality

Xian Gaza previously made headlines for similarly showing an unwarranted grand gesture to Erich Gonzales by mounting a huge billboard with the words, “I can’t even espresso how much I like you a latte. Will you drink coffee with me?”

The actress eventually declined his proposal after stories of people being supposedly scammed by the young man surfaced on social media, reportedly including actress Ella Cruz’s mom.

“To be honest, regarding that issue, noong una, just like you guys, na-surprise ako. Natuwa naman ako sa effort. As things unfolded, lumabas ‘yung mga expose about him,” Gonzales said in an interview in 2017.

She added that Gaza’s successive posts on social media eventually made her “uncomfortable” to the point she has declined meeting him completely.

His notoriety only ballooned from there. He admitted of being involved in several cases of networking scams concerning a coffee shop, Bitcoin, money loaning, t-shirts for supposed charity and even a multi-national money laundering activity.

Gaza was also tagged as “fake news” spreader by the Bureau of Immigration last year when he claimed that he allegedly evaded airport authorities and flew out of the country despite supposedly being convicted.

“The story is preposterous, similar to other claims he made in the past. If you know regular airport procedures, his story sounds silly. Ang daming loopholes,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said last year.