Commute with love: Passengers enjoy LRT, MRT gimmicks on Valentine’s Day

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Train systems in Metro Manila made the ride on Valentine’s Day special for singles and couples alike.

The Manila Light Rail Transit System-Line 1 (LRT-1) launched its iconic “love train” where passengers are greeted with colorful interiors, interactive wall activities and photo-worthy spots.

The designs center on the theme of love and relationships in different stages, as featured in each coach. The first one has the theme of a “sweet first date,” the second one centers on “sweet shabby chic” and the third coach has a “rustic wedding theme,” according to reports.

“We hope that through this special display, LRMC (Light Rail Manila Corporation) can make our passengers’ days extra brighter and happier this season,” LMRC president and CEO Juan Alfonso said.

Commuters can enjoy the customized “love train” until March.

LRT-1 mainly traverses Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue Extension and Taft Avenue. Its route starts from Roosevelt in Quezon City to Baclaran in Pasay City.

Love is in the air!💙💚 We celebrated Valentine’s Day early with the launch of our #LRT1 Love Train today — this year’s… Posted by Light Rail Manila Corporation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The management of the Manila Light Rail Transit System-Line 2 (LRT-2), meanwhile, prepared tokens and packages to passengers who boarded from Cubao and Legarda Station this morning.

Some of the tokens included Valentine’s-themed mugs with graphics and texts, bottled waters, chocolate wafers, wet wipes and single stem roses.

LRTA Deputy Administrator Paul Chua and other personnel of the transit system were also seen giving away flowers and gifts to passengers while a blind musician serenaded them with timeless love songs.

WATCH: LRTA Deputy Admin Paul Chua with other LRT-2 personnel gave away flowers and gifts to passengers inside the trains as a blind musician serenaded them with timeless love songs. pic.twitter.com/2RT8kkR9WL — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) February 14, 2020

LRT-2 serves cities that the sixth radial road in Metro Manila (Marcos Highway, Aurora Boulevard, Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, Legarda Street and Recto Avenue) passes through.

Its route starts from Santolan in Pasig City to Recto in Santa Cruz, Manila.

In a relationship or not, we've got something special for our beloved LRT-2 passengers boarding the trains today, Valentine's Day. Ride at Cubao station by 9 AM and at Legarda from 7 to 9 AM and get a chance to receive special gifts & surprises. See you there! Happy #VaLine2ine! pic.twitter.com/GqALP1SnNt — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) February 13, 2020

The management of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System-Line 3 (MRT-3) also prepared “Malasakit Help Kits” to commuters in the North Avenue, Cubao, Boni and Taft Avenue Stations.

The kit contains chocolates, water bottles and alcohol as “simple tokens of appreciation and care” to the passengers of what is considered the most crowded transit system.

LOOK: In celebration of Valentine's Day tomorrow, personnel from DOTr MRT-3 are now preparing Malasakit Help Kits as… Posted by DOTr MRT-3 on Thursday, February 13, 2020

A team from the Philippine National Police also serenaded commuters at the Boni Avenue Station. Reports noted they also gave roses to female passengers.

LOOK: Spreading love this Valentine’s Day! ❤️Personnel from the DOTr MRT-3 are now giving out Malasakit Help Kits to… Posted by DOTr MRT-3 on Thursday, February 13, 2020

MRT-3 traverses EDSA, the busiest thoroughfare in the metro passing through six of the capital region’s 17 local government units from Caloocan to Pasay.

It carries the most volume of passengers and begins from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City.