On Valentine’s Day, government agencies get creative on social media

Several government agencies, including the health agency, joined in Valentine’s Day festivities through witty and love-related content on social media.

At the same time, train systems in Metro Manila also have their own gimmicks from plying the “iconic love train” to distributing the Malasakit Help Kits to commuters whether they are in a relationship or not.

February 14 is payday for people who are in a romantic relationship, the National Wages and Productivity Commission quipped, given that both events fell on the same day.

“Happy payday, officemates!” the NWPC said on Facebook.

In another post, the agency also made a pun on the acronym VL as “Valentine’s Leave” instead of the standard “vacation leave.”

“May officemate ka bang absent ngayon? Malamang naka-VL siya. Maligayang araw ng mga puso, officemates!” it said.

The NWPC is an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment established as the key policy-making body on wages, income and productivity.

The Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, meanwhile, posted a graphic on the benefits of dating a researcher.

“Research nga, ide=defend niya, ikaw pa kaya,” part of the graphic read.

The PCHRD is one of the sectoral councils of the Department of Science and Technology tasked to coordinate and monitor research endeavors in the country.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, shared a meme on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day if you have a cough and colds in light of the threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency also previously discouraged romantic interactions for this occasion because the virus can be transmitted via human-to-human contact.

“Huwag nang manghawa ng iba! Magpahinga’t magpagaling na lamang sa bahay. Ugaliin ang handwashing, pag-ubo ng tama, at pagpapanatili ng isang metrong layo sa iba.” DOH said.

Environment agencies the Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. and the Forest Foundation Philippines shared informative posts on environmental awareness.

The PBCFI featured the different species of Philippine bleeding heart pigeon which is endemic to the country.

The FFP, meanwhile, shared trivia on why trees and plants don’t feel the same pain as human beings.

“As trees, and all plants, don’t have pain receptors, nerves, or a brain, they do not feel pain the way we do,” it said.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines mentioned the “Big Bad Wolf Book Sale,” considered one of the world’s highly anticipated traveling book sale on its post.

The book event launched on the same day as Valentine’s Day. It will last until February 24.