‘Loving kuya:’ Brother makes ball gown for his younger sister’s prom

A male student from Western Mindanao State University amazed Filipinos when he made his younger sister a ball gown for her prom in order to save money.

Maverick Francisco Oyao, a student taking up Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education, shared pictures of the blue-and-white gown he made for his tenth-grade sister, Lu Asey Oyao.

Maverick also accompanied his post with the story of how he finished the handmade couture.

“The main reason behind all of this is kapos sa budget and wala po kaming ma-rentahan na maayos na gown na sakto sa P3,000 lang po, kaya ayun, I planned to create something na lang,” Maverick told The STAR.

He added that he “applied the elements of art” in his creation and turned to the Internet where he browsed YouTube videos and Googled different types of ball dresses, especially “Michael Cinco’s Spring and Summer Collection.”

Michael Cinco is one of the most esteemed Filipino fashion designers in the industry. He has catered to high-profile celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

The untold story of a loving kuya 😊I did not expect na magagawa ko to on time. I even doubted my self kung magagawa ko… Posted by Maverick Francisco Oyao on Friday, February 14, 2020

“Day by day, habang sinisimulan ko siyang gawin, na-e-excite ako makita outcome niya and I did not even imagine the amazing outcome,” Maverick shared.

He added that all of the details of the gown were handmade and that his mother helped him stitched the pieces together in a manual sewing machine.

The student said that when his sister saw the finished creation, she couldn’t help but shed tears.

“Seeing her genuine smile while walking into the entrance of the prom is so priceless for me as her kuya,” Maverick disclosed.

“Proud po ako kasi ‘di na pinoproblema ni mama at papa (‘yung) susuotin ng kapatid ko si kuya (ako) na,” he added.

Maverick said that he only spent P3,000 for the handmade ball gown, which would normally cost them a lot more if they had decided to buy one in the market instead.

His handmade creation immediately earned the admiration of the local online community.

“Subraaaaaang wooow para sa hindi talaga designer? Parang pinag-aralan ng ilang taon, woooow as wooow,” a Facebook user commented.

“Sana mapalabas ‘to sa KMJS (Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho), grabe, habang binabasa ko, naiiyak ako hahahaa, supportive kuya,” said another user.

“Somebody hire the kuya. C’mon, that is talent there,” another Facebook user said.

Last year, a teenager who was inspired by actress-artist Heart Evangelista showcased some of the gowns she hand-painted on her own.

Another student also sewed and hand-painted her own gown when she attended their school graduation ball.

Marshal Cohen, an expert on consumer behavior and retail industry, said that people like customized and personalized products because it gives them “the ability to look and feel different.”

Jackie Chiquoine, a former associate retail intelligence editor at a trend forecasting company, added that “there is a premium on individuality, especially with millennials and Gen Z.”

“The customization thing is like the ‘you but better’ movement, but almost the reverse. It’s like ‘this thing but better, because it’s about me,'” she said.