Tell-all tale: After refusing to sue Matteo, Sarah Geronimo’s bodyguard goes to Tulfo

The close-in security detail of newlywed Sarah Geronimo spoke up on Raffy Tulfo’s radio show despite initially refusing to file formal charges against Matteo Guidicelli for the supposed physical altercation the night of the celebrity couple’s wedding last Thursday.

Bodyguard Jerry Tamara went on-air and narrated to the controversial radio personality how he unknowingly informed Mommy Divine, also known as Geronimo’s mother, of what would become a messy affair on that eventful night.

The 31-year-old singer dined with her then-fiancé and his family in a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City when Tamara received a text message from the driver.

The driver inquired about why Geronimo suddenly asked him and other security personnel to leave the hotel without her.

“Nag-text sa akin ‘yung driver ko na ‘Pare, ano itong sinabi ni Ma’am Sarah, bakit pinapauna tayo umalis?’ Sabi ko, ‘Pare, sige tanungin ko si Ma’am Sarah kung bakit tayo pinapauna umalis para may isasagot tayo sa mommy niya,'” Tamara said to Tulfo.

“Ang balak ko din do’n sir, kausapin ko si Ma’am Sarah na inform niya si mommy niya para wala kaming bulilyaso na hindi namin siya dala pauwi,” he added.

He said he didn’t tell Mommy Divine there was a wedding.

Tamara said he informed Divine of her daughter’s order through a text message.

“Tinext na namin si Ma’am Divine na, ‘For info lang po, pinapauna kami ni Ma’am Sarah umuwi.’ Tapos sabi niya, huwag kayong aalis diyan. Malapit lang kami, papunta na kami diyan,” he narrated.

Twenty minutes after, the matriarch arrived in the hotel which eventually led to a commotion where bitter and hurtful words were supposedly exchanged among the parties present.

After a while, Vic del Rosario, chairman and founder of VIVA entertainment, arrived and talked to Mommy Divine while her daughter was being comforted by the Guidicelli family.

Tamara then said that he was surprised when he saw Geronimo and the Guidicellis leaving through the fire exit.

He went after the singer under Mommy Divine’s orders and pleaded for her to talk to her mother before she leaves.

“Sabi nung lalaki sa akin, ‘Huwag ka makialam dito, asawa ko ‘to.’ Sabi ko, ‘Sir, hindi naman po ako nakikialam. Gusto ko lang po, bago umalis si Ma’am Sarah, mag-usap ‘yung mag-ina,’” Tamara said.

That was when Guidicelli allegedly charged at him to punch him on the throat—an accusation the actor has since publicly denied.

Guidicelli’s lawyer already apologized to Tamara but the bodyguard said he would file a formal complaint against the actor for the supposed offense.

“Hindi naman puwede na dahil galit kayo, sasapakin niyo ako. Wala naman po akong ginagawa sa inyo,” he said, days after the incident.

The Bonifacio Global City police report released Friday indicated that Tamara refused to file a complaint against Guidicelli.

The Tulfo brand of justice

The Tulfo brothers are among the most controversial radio personalities in the country.

They are known for their service-oriented broadcast programs and hard-hitting commentaries which have prompted many Filipinos to turn to them instead of going to court to air personal and legal concerns.

ANCX which cited data collection website Socialblade, noted that one of the Tulfo brothers’ programs, “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” turned out to be the “second most influential YouTube page in the Philippines.”

“The Tulfo formula was viral before we knew what viral was: domestic turbulence, crooked officials, abusive businesses, and the heroes coming up to bat for the common man. But translating this into social media language supercharges the drama,” ANCX observed.

It noted that the Tulfo programs offer “trial by publicity” and “instant justice” which makes it more appealing to the masses instead of relying on judicial procedures which are supposed to administer justice according to law.