Life simulator app Adorable Home has huge appeal in Philippines and with good reason

A simulation game app called Adorable Home where users can replicate a home life with a partner and pet cats is earning more Filipino fans by the day.

Filipino users made the hashtag #AdorableHomePH trend on local Twitter starting Tuesday night after they shared screenshots of their experiences while playing the game.

One Twitter user shared that the app’s simple interface and gameplay could be the reason for its appeal.

“I think the simplicity of Adorable Home is what’s making it such a hit. You have tons of animals, a lovely home, constant income and a loving partner. We all look for the calm in this chaotic world and I guess Adorable Home did such a great job illustrating that,” the user said.

I think the simplicity of #AdorableHomePH is what's making it such a hit. You have tons of animals, a lovely home, constant income and a loving partner. We all look for the calm in this chaotic world and I guess Adorable Home did such a great job Illustrating that. Literally. pic.twitter.com/7z4g5rD5xs — 🍜 Noodles need water (@iamnoooodles) February 25, 2020

Others, meanwhile, created stories for their characters and shared photos of them in a Facebook group dedicated for the game’s players called Adorable Home Philippines.

Facebook user Cay Corpus compiled and shared the funniest posts from the group page on February 23.

The trend reached the game’s developer HyperBeard, a Mexican gaming company.

It retweeted a post that tagged its account. HyperBeard also expressed its gratitude to its Filipino fans on Twitter.

“Thank you, Philippines!” HyperBeard said.

The game was just released last January 9 and it has been downloaded more than five million times in just a few weeks.

Similar to other simulation games, it follows a player’s avatar, which the player can also give a name to including the player’s partner on the game. The avatar can also be customized, can be moved into a new home with a pet cat.

As the player, you can then decorate the house, purchase new furniture, food, and clothes, among others.

Love in the form of hearts is earned when you take good care of your partner and pets.

The life simulator gives you the option to take photos of your “adorable” moments in the game.

According to HyperBeard’s website, Adorable Home is made for “a passive and relaxing experience.”

“Come back and check in on the game every couple hours to see something new, gather some love, and continue furnishing your home. We hope you enjoy!” the introduction read.

There’s a caveat, however. The company warned that the game might have some inappropriate content for children aged 13 years and below.

“This game is not intended for children and may have some content that is inappropriate for children under the age of 13,” it said.