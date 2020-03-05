‘First TikTok vid!’ Harry Roque joins TikTok craze

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is the latest personality to give in to the TikTok hype as he released his own “weekend challenge” on social media.

The lawyer danced to the beat of “The Weekend” sung by SZA and even urged the public to follow him on the video-sharing social network service.

“First Tiktok vid! Follow me on Tiktok @harryroque3 #weekendchallenge,” he wrote as a caption.

Roque shared the video on his Facebook and Twitter pages where it immediately gained traction from the local online community.

Some Filipinos were amused, claiming that President Rodrigo Duterte’s former mouthpiece could beat famous singer-songwriter Rico Blanco’s videos on the local “TikTok community.”

“Rico? Who? Here’s Harry Roque carrying the TikTok community HAHAHAHAHA,” a Twitter user exclaimed as he tagged Blanco’s account.

“Panis ‘yang TikTok ni Rico Blanco sa Tiktik ni Harry Roque,” another user wrote.

The former Rivermaya frontman recently made headlines for his TikTok videos, which featured him crooning his original songs or dancing to pop hits.

rico blanco on tiktok?????? and i just finding this out now???????@ricoblanco sir you are cute pic.twitter.com/4DWHOrKPKd — lijin shipper (@foreheadlalisa) March 1, 2020

Other local celebrities who are also on the platform include Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Maine Mendoza, Bela Padilla, Jodi Sta. Maria, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Andrea Brillantes and Maris Rascal.

The hosts of GMA Network’s “Unang Hirit” also tried out TikTok under the media company’s public affairs account.

TikTok is a Chinese-made mobile application that enables users to express themselves through songs, filters and special effects as enhanced by artificial intelligence.

It lets people upload and share short videos while at the same time foster connections and gain friends.