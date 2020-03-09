‘No goodbyes:’ Vice Ganda says ‘GGV’ will be back as show goes off air after 9 years

After nine years of being on air every Sunday, late-night comedy talk show “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” also popularly known as “GGV” finally bowed out of ABS-CBN.

Its host comedian Vice Ganda, however, said there are no good byes.

“Don’t be sad. No goodbyes. GGV will be back. Isang mahabang commercial break lang. I love you guys! #GandangGabiVice,” the comedian tweeted.

Mahal na mahal ko kayo!!!! Maraming salamat!!! #GandangGabiVice pic.twitter.com/39XfQMRyrx — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 8, 2020

Napakasarap malamang masaya kayong nakapiling ako at ang GGV sa loob ng 9 years. Masaya akong nakapagpasaya ako. Salamat po!!! #GandangGabiVice — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 8, 2020



During the March 8 episode, Vice made his final speech and thanked the management, staff and all the guests of the show.

He also apologized to those who were offended by his remarks. Vice is known for his frank and straight-to-the point queries.

“I am not perfect. The show is not perfect, sigurado ako may mga pagkakataon na nao-offend namin kayo— ang mga nakasayananan niyo paniniwala sa buhay o mga trip ninyo o hindi ninyo trip, mga ginagawa naming, We apologize… pero maraming salamat pa rin. This is a very big blessing,” Vice said.

“i am not perfect. the show is not perfect… pero maraming salamat pa rin. this is a very big blessing.” vice no matter how long, we’ll wait for ggv to be back and kicking again. this is not a goodbye. thank you, @vicegandako! we love you so much. #GandangGabiVice pic.twitter.com/XR35HGk7nw — sheine (@TiAmoViceGanda) March 8, 2020



The official page of GGV also thanked the public for its support.

“Maraming Salamat sa 9 na taon ng saya, tawanan, harutan at goodvibes, mga kapamilya!” it said.

Maraming Salamat sa 9 na taon ng saya, tawanan, harutan at goodvibes, mga kapamilya! Ito ang pinakamasayang bisyo tuwing linggo ng gabi… Ito ang…#GandangGabiVice! pic.twitter.com/qSILKGUAbR — Gandang Gabi Vice (@ABSCBNGGV) March 8, 2020

One of the show’s writer, Brezh Francisco, made a tribute video for GGV, which he said has been his “home for five years.”

“Thank you GGV for all the learnings. Ibang klase ang husay at dedikasyon ng pamilyang nakasama ko sa programang ito. Love ko kayooo!,” he said.

This has been my home for 5 years.

My longest relationship yet.

Thank you GGV for all the learnings.

Ibang klase ang husay at dedikasyon ng pamilyang nakasama ko sa programang ito. Love ko kayooo! At para sa inyo ang bidyo na to:https://t.co/C2vOv8Z5mj

❤❤❤#GandangGabiVice pic.twitter.com/7S6UX1mPdM — Brezh Francisco (@brezhfresh) March 8, 2020



As the show bids goodbye after nearly a decade, Filipinos congratulated the people behind it for their successful nine-year-run. They also reminisced their most favorite episodes online.

Entertainment writer MJ Felipe said among his favorite episodes are the guesting of Melason and anniversary episode with Ethel Booba.

Congratulations to the whole team of Gandang Gabi Vice. Nine years. That’s a feat. My fave episodes would have to be Melason (Year 1) and anniversary episode with Ethel Booba. Congrats @vicegandako 🎉 great run. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 8, 2020



An from ABS-CBN entertainment written by Gerry Plaza also listed down the 5 rare, priceless TV moments that happened on Gandang Gabi Vice.

These include the confirmation of relationship of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, first meeting of Vice and his now boyfriend Ion Perez, the humble beginnings of world-renowned group TNT Boys, composed of Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion, among others.

GGV is set to be replaced by a new show called “Everybody, Sing!” which is said to be the network’s “first community singing game show.”

The “unkabogable star” announced that he will take the host the reality game show.

In his speech, Vice shared that the GGV was initially only extended for a season until it lasted for nine years.

“Hanggang sa nagulat tayo nine years na ‘yung Gandang Gabi Vice. Hindi lahat humahaba ng ganu’n ‘di ba? Pero wag po kayo magaalala hindi niyo ako mami-miss kasi same day, same time, mapapanood niyo pa rin ako. Ibang title lang, ibang trip lang, pero sobrang saya promise,” Vice said.

“Dito sa ‘Everybody, sing!’ mas marami tayong mababagong buhay, mas masaya tayong lahat. Daan ang magiging masaya,” he added.

GGV which premiered on May 22, 2011 has won several awards including PMPC Star Awards for Television’s “Best Celebrity Talk Show” in 2013 and 2017.