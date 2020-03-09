‘No goodbyes:’ Vice Ganda says ‘GGV’ will be back as show goes off air after 9 years

Rosette Adel
March 9, 2020
This September 2019 photo shows a still image of comedian Vice Ganda from an episode of Gandang Gabi, Vice. (Gandang Gabi Vice/Facebook)

After nine years of being on air every Sunday, late-night comedy talk show “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” also popularly known as “GGV” finally bowed out of ABS-CBN.

Its host comedian Vice Ganda, however, said there are no good byes.

“Don’t be sad. No goodbyes. GGV will be back. Isang mahabang commercial break lang. I love you guys! #GandangGabiVice,” the comedian tweeted.


During the March 8 episode, Vice made his final speech and thanked the management, staff and all the guests of the show.

He also apologized to those who were offended by his remarks. Vice is known for his frank and straight-to-the point queries.

“I am not perfect. The show is not perfect, sigurado ako may mga pagkakataon na nao-offend namin kayo— ang mga nakasayananan niyo paniniwala sa buhay o mga trip ninyo o hindi ninyo trip, mga ginagawa naming, We apologize… pero maraming salamat pa rin. This is a very big blessing,” Vice said.


The official page of GGV also thanked the public for its support.

“Maraming Salamat sa 9 na taon ng saya, tawanan, harutan at goodvibes, mga kapamilya!” it said.

One of the show’s writer, Brezh Francisco, made a tribute video for GGV, which he said has been his “home for five years.”

“Thank you GGV for all the learnings. Ibang klase ang husay at dedikasyon ng pamilyang nakasama ko sa programang ito. Love ko kayooo!,” he said.


As the show bids goodbye after nearly a decade, Filipinos congratulated the people behind it for their successful nine-year-run. They also reminisced their most favorite episodes online.

Entertainment writer MJ Felipe said among his favorite episodes are the guesting of Melason and anniversary episode with Ethel Booba.


An from ABS-CBN entertainment written by Gerry Plaza also listed down the 5 rare, priceless TV moments that happened on Gandang Gabi Vice.

These include the confirmation of relationship of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, first meeting of Vice and his now boyfriend Ion Perez, the humble beginnings of world-renowned group TNT Boys, composed of Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion, among others.

GGV is set to be replaced by a new show called “Everybody, Sing!” which is said to be the network’s “first community singing game show.”

The “unkabogable star” announced that he will take the host the reality game show.

In his speech, Vice shared that the GGV was initially only extended for a season until it lasted for nine years.

“Hanggang sa nagulat tayo nine years na ‘yung Gandang Gabi Vice. Hindi lahat humahaba ng ganu’n ‘di ba? Pero wag po kayo magaalala hindi niyo ako mami-miss kasi same day, same time, mapapanood niyo pa rin ako. Ibang title lang, ibang trip lang, pero sobrang saya promise,” Vice said.

“Dito sa ‘Everybody, sing!’ mas marami tayong mababagong buhay, mas masaya tayong lahat. Daan ang magiging masaya,” he added.

GGV which premiered on May 22, 2011 has won several awards including PMPC Star Awards for Television’s “Best Celebrity Talk Show” in 2013 and 2017.

