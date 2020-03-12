Mocha Uson made ‘La Trinidad’ trend on local Twitter. Here’s why.

The keyword “La Trinidad” become among the top trending topics on local Twitter as controversial blogger and public official Mocha Uson committed another geographic mistake while visiting a strawberry farm.

The deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration went to La Trinidad, Benguet to visit a strawberry farm of a former overseas Filipino worker from Hong Kong and document her success story.

Uson took a video of her activity as a blogger and then shared it on social media but her bluff at the very beginning of the clip earned her a round of criticisms from Filipinos who claimed that their taxpayers’ money was being “wasted.”

She told her followers that she was in “La Trininad, Baguio City” and later on asked her colleague if she was correct.

“Ang La Trinidad, Baguio pa rin, ‘di ba?” Uson asked one of her colleagues behind her.

“Iba po,” her colleague replied as a matter-of-fact.

Uson then corrected herself and proceeded to continue with her documentation.

This boo-boo did not escape Filipinos who expressed their disappointment on the blogger who continuously commits geographical mistakes in her tenure as a public official.

A Twitter user claiming to be a resident of Baguio called her out and said that La Trinidad is in Benguet, not in the “City of Pines.”

i live in Baguio and i can assure you Ms. Mocha Uson that La Trinidad is not located in Baguioz. it's La Trinidad, Benguet. — Ocean. 🏳️‍🌈 #MeToo (@justmeocean) March 11, 2020

Kim Cantillas, a Twitter user born and raised in Baguio, added that La Trinidad cannot fit in Baguio itself.

Hindi po kasya ang La Trinidad sa Baguio https://t.co/dPI7VHpoE1 — Kim Tom 🏳️‍🌈 #StopTheAttacks #HandsOffOurYouth (@KimTomCan) March 11, 2020

La Trinidad is the capital of Benguet, a landlocked province in the Cordillera Administrative Region. It is famous for its strawberry plantations.

Meanwhile, Baguio is a city different from La Trinidad, although it is within Benguet.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis recalled how Uson made another geographical blunder when she “moved” Mayon Volcano from the province of Albay to Naga City in Camarines Sur.

Previously, Mocha moved Mayon Volcano to Naga. Now, she’s moving La Trinidad to Baguio(s) City! 🤣 https://t.co/dBZoNoQb1I — Jesus Falcis 🌈 (@jesusfalcis) March 11, 2020

Two years ago, Uson falsely claimed that Mayon Volcano was located in Naga as she took a video of herself explaining why she returned an award from the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association.

“Ginagamit po ng ilang mga tao ang isyu na ‘to, itong isyu sa award, para pagtakpan ‘yung isyu ng Dengvaxia, isyu ng pagtanggap diumano ni Senator Drilon ng pera kay Napoles, at ang pinakamahalaga pa, ‘yang nangyayari sa Naga, ‘yang pag-aalburuto ng Mayon Volcano,” she said before.

Mayon Volcano is located in the province of Albay. Reports noted that it is around 88 kilometers away from Naga in Camarines Sur.

Uson has a notorious reputation of sharing “fake news” and highly questionable posts, even before she was assigned in a government post.

Last January, she claimed that Vice President Leni Robredo‘s visit to the victims of Taal Volcano eruption was a fanfare but the former slammed her and urged Filipinos to stop her “proliferation of lies.”