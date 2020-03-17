Catriona Gray, Pinky Webb and Angel Locsin praised for speaking up on govt’s community quarantine

Catriona Gray, Pinky Webb and Angel Locsin became the talk of the town on local Twitter after reacting to the issues surrounding the government’s measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared an enhanced community quarantine over the whole of Luzon including Metro Manila, a few days after he imposed a monthlong community quarantine period that covers only the Philippine’s capital region.

This enhanced policy suspends all public transportation systems.

Webb, an anchor at CNN Philippines, ran a phone interview about it with Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo prior to Duterte’s recorded national address.

Filipinos noticed how she was able to keep her cool while politely asking Panelo for specific details about the new measure. Panelo, however, was giving her vague and curt responses.

For this, Webb’s professionalism during the interview was lauded online.

Twitter user @tweetnibidoy shared a video clip on the part where Panelo seemed to hang up because of Webb’s prodding on the specific time when Duterte would air his announcement.

Gray and Locsin were also praised online for showing their empathy to the vulnerable sectors of the society who will be severely affected by the large-scale lockdown.

They posted them on Instagram when the quarantine only involves Metro Manila.

Locsin expressed disappointment that not all types of workers were involved in implementing social distancing rules.

“Alam natin na importante ang social distancing at proper hygiene pero hindi po ito sasapat kung may mga kababayan tayo na kelangang maghanapbuhay bawat-araw para makakain at matustusan ang mga basic needs ng pamilya gaya ng pambayad sa renta, kuryente, tubig, at iba pa,” part of Locsin’s post read.

She provided particular suggestions to the government such as financial support, postponing payment for basic utilities and tax breaks to small private businesses.

Gray’s message was a call to awareness and prayer for solidarity.

“Many of our workers are still going out every day to help in supplying food, services and especially, those who are tirelessly on the frontlines in all our medical centers and hospitals,” part of Gray’s post read.

“Please join me in including them in your daily prayers, along with praying for wisdom for our leaders and praying for the quick progress of a vaccine and the health for all our nations,” she added.

Another Twitter user added Bela Padilla to the list, citing her initiative to raise P1 million for the street vendors affected by the community quarantine.

Catriona Gray's empathy and solidarity.

Pinky Webb's professionalism.

The public can also join Padilla in her initiative by donating through the GoGetFunding page titled “Pagkain Para sa Pinoy.” As of posting, the page raised P450,316 worth of donations.

Luzon-wide quarantine basics

After the airing of Duterte’s recorded public address on Monday night, the official Facebook page of the Presidential Communications shared an infographic on the new guidelines for the enhanced community quarantine.

These regulations, however, triggered more questions and criticisms from affected Filipinos, particularly daily wage earners, service workers and other members of the urban poor.

The public lamented the lack of public transportation for the employees who still need to go to work.

Some of our frontliners can’t even get to the front line because there’s no public transportation 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Imman Canicosa (@imman_cipate) March 17, 2020



