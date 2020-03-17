Top-rating ABS-CBN, GMA shows make TV comeback as quarantine halts regular programs

A number of high-rating teleseryes of television networks ABS-CBN and GMA Network are currently returned on Philippine television as these networks halt tapings in light of the enhanced community quarantine.

Both networks earlier made an announcement that they will stop the taping of all current programs in compliance with the guidelines set by the government concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.



The move is also for the “safety of everyone involved” in production.

The two networks also earlier suspended the staging of live entertainment shows.

In view of this, the primetime shows of ABS-CBN and GMA will be temporarily replaced by long-ended but top-rating television series.

For ABS-CBN, these are the following shows on the primetime line-up to replace “Pamilya Ko,” “Ang Probinsyano,” “Make it With You” and “A Soldier’s Heart”:

Starting Monday, March 16: • ‘Pamilya Ko’ to be temporarily replaced by ‘100 Days to Heaven,’

• ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ – by ‘May Bukas Pa’

• ‘Make It With You’ – by ‘OTWOL’

On the other hand, GMA is replacing its currently airing programs, “Magkaagaw,” “Prima Donas,” “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit,” “Descendants of the Sun” (Philippine adaptation), “Anak ni Waray vs Anak ni Biday” and “Love of My Life” with its former high-rating and award-winning teleseryes:

Encantadia (2016)

My Husband’s Lover

Ika-6 na Utos

Kambal-Karibal

They started re-airing these shows on Monday.

Viewers welcomed the re-run of the well-loved teleseryes with some of them reminiscing these shows.

I’ve become a jadine fan since 2015 OTWOL days and now I’m so happy that OTWOL has re-run on abs cbn primetime. OTWOL day’s feel 💜#JaDine#OTWOIsBack — Angelica Balintong (@justangelthing) March 15, 2020

The enhanced community quarantine will only take place until April 14.

