Twitter celebrates Filipina trailblazers unafraid to spark conversations online

As National Women’s Month concludes, Twitter Philippines shines the spotlight on Filipinas who have been using their voices and influence to inspire communities and create an impact on the microblogging platform.

Seven women with various expertise were honored under the hashtag “WomenOnTwitter.”

“Now more than ever, women are using Twitter to drive conversations on important causes—from women’s rights, better access to resources, and social issues just to name a few,” the microblogging platform noted in a press release.

“ #WomenOnTwitter contribute, shape and lead key moments on Twitter. It is through these conversations where women find like-minded people with similar passions, inspiring and banding together to make an impact on the world today,” it added.

Here are some of the notable women recognized as trailblazers “unafraid to spark conversations” on the platform:

Maria Ressa

Ressa (@mariaressa) is Rappler‘s chief-executive-officer who is recognized by the platform as one of the most prominent defenders of press freedom.

Andrea Torres

Torres (@andreaetorres) is an actress described as someone who is “passionate about growth.” She pursues this advocacy through her lifestyle vlog where she shares her beauty routine, travels and cooking skills.

Bianca Gonzalez

Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) is one of the most vocal television personalities on Twitter. She is also the co-founder of the “She Talks Asia” movement, an organization that advocates women empowerment.

“Though a public persona, Bianca is not afraid to use her voice and stand up on issues concerning women and the society,” Twitter noted.

Daphne Oseña Paez

Paez (@DaphneOP) is a television host, entrepreneur and UNICEF Philippines’ Special Advocate for Children. She also uses social media to support various causes.

One of these initiatives includes sharing a petition on Twitter where she called for lawmakers to amend and increase the age in determining statutory rape in the country.

Dr. Gia Sison

Sison (@giasison) is a physician, a breast cancer survivor and an advocate of mental health. She is also the co-founder of #HealthXPH, a collaborative effort in promoting healthcare in social media.

Inday Espina-Varona

Varona (@indayevarona) has been described by Twitter as a “fearless” veteran journalist and activist who is also influential in advocating for women’s rights.

She was included in the TIME Magazine‘s list of 25 most influential people on the internet for launching the #BabaeAko movement with her peers.

Syd Hartha

Hartha (@sydhartha) is a musician who utilizes her online presence to discuss issues relevant to women, especially on fighting against sexual assault and harassment.

She also inspires people with her songs that resonate hope and thoughts of Filipinos.