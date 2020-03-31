Adulting 101: Online group gives ‘errand’ hacks to ‘Quarantine tributes’

An online group dedicated to sharing hacks on how to fulfill errands during the month-long enhanced community quarantine period was recently created on Facebook.

Aptly called “Quarantine Tribute Tips,” this online community was built after Socrates Jerome De Guzman announced on Twitter that he needed a Facebook group for children who were asked to do grocery shopping and attend to errands amid the home quarantine period.

The group’s name is also “a reference to Suzanne Collins’ ‘The Hunger Games’ book series, where a ‘tribute’ from a district is chosen to join the survival game and only one would emerge alive,’ according to an ABS-CBN report.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine on March 16, urging all citizens to stay at home and only go out for essential activities.

Upon the implementation of the Luzon-wide quarantine, some local government units issued home quarantine pass in every household in a barangay.

The quarantine pass is not transferrable and can only be used by one registered individual from the household to limit the movement of the public during the quarantine period and avoid contracting COVID-19.

This pass can be used for purchasing essentials such as food, medicines and do bank errands, among others.

“Senior citizens considered as high risk and minors are not qualified for this authorization,” a report of the Philippine Information Agency read.

In view of this, some children were forced to become tributes and assigned to do errands to prevent their parents from going out.

De Guzman, who created the group with his siblings, called for the creation of the Facebook group on March 26.

“We need a Facebook group para sa mga anak na namamalengke/grocery dahil bawal lumabas mga magulang nila. I need guidance sa pagpili ng gulay, pano malaman ano yung best melon, anong magandang cut ng pork, etc,” he tweeted last week.

As of writing, the online group now has over 28,500 members.

Members of the group are sharing adulting tips and recipes that they can use during the quarantine period.

“You can share tips on how to pick food sa grocery or market, how to properly clean the house, how to keep your parents from going out, and anything else to help each other during the quarantine,” the group’s description read.

Aside from these errands, some members are also sharing memes and their experiences while doing errands to help each other go through the month-long confinement.

The enhanced community quarantine will last until April 13.