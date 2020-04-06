Here’s the story behind Iloilo frontliners’ ‘Money Heist-inspired’ PPE suits

Photos of health workers donning personal protective equipment (PPE) suits inspired by the hit Spanish television series Money Heist caught the public’s attention online on Sunday.

It was Ilonggo fashion designer Ram Silva who crafted the red PPE hazmat suit and donated it to the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City.

On Sunday, Silva posted photos of his creations worn by the frontliners from the hospital’s Internal Medicine Department. They completed the Money Heist-inspired look by wearing Salvador Dali masks as props.

The Salvador Dali masks and red jumpsuits are the iconic costumes worn by robbers on “La Casa de Papel” or “Money Heist.“

The season 4 of the series premiered on streaming giant Netflix last Friday.

According to Silva, he just designed the Money Heist-inspired PPEs to provide a “different kind” of optimism amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

“Just wanted to spread positivity amidst the chaos,” Silva told Interaksyon.

Silva shared that he has been suffering from anxiety when he returned to Iloilo because the pandemic prompted him to temporarily close his business. He said he also underwent 14-day quarantine after traveling.

“Sabi ko, I need to do something, nakakatulong ako even naka-quarantine. Inspired ako with the bravery and courage ng mga characters ng Money Heist. Same sila sa ating frontliners—’yung bravery and courage is admirable,” he said.

In his post, Silva called the Iloilo City frontliners “covid armies.”

The designer’s post has earned more than 1,700 likes and has been shared over 860 times on Facebook.

PPE suits refer to full-body suits that are used by health workers when treating patients with infectious diseases. It reduces their potential of being exposed to bacteria and viruses in the hospital.

Health workers and medical professionals are among the most at risk of acquiring COVID-19 being in the frontlines of the current battle against the pandemic.

