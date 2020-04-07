‘Wash! Wash! Wash!’: Pikotaro’s 2020 PPAP song encourages handwashing

Remember the Japanese comedian-singer who is behind the hit song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” or “PPAP”?

He is back with a reminder to wash your hands amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, released the 2020 version of “PPAP” last April 4 and titled it “PPAP-2020.”

The Japanese performer posted the music video on YouTube which is patterned after the PPAP song that became viral in 2016.

He also wore his trademark golden attire and his cheetah-print scarf on the video where he teaches hand-washing.

“From PIKOTARO to the whole world… I made this in a hurry for smile and safe hands! Wash it! Smile! Protect it!” he wrote on his YouTube Channel.

The music video shared across his social media accounts gained 3.1 million views on YouTube as of writing.

The original PPAP song, meanwhile, earned over 92 million views on the same video-sharing platform since it was first uploaded in October 2016.

It is the first Japanese song to get into the U.S. Billboard top 100 singles in almost three decades.



