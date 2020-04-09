‘Mass from home’: Here’s where you can virtually attend Holy Week mass celebrations

Several prominent Catholic churches in the Philippines posted schedules of the live broadcast of Holy Mass celebrations in observance of Holy Week.

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine bans any type of public gatherings, including religious celebrations, until April 30 to reduce the transmissions of the COVID-19 in the country.

This umbrella measure prompted the Roman Catholic Church to hold their Holy Eucharistic celebrations through online livestreams.

The Holy Week, which started during the Palm Sunday celebration on April 5, will also be observed the same way wherein the events that recall Jesus Christ’s death by crucifixion would be live-streamed online.

Livestream options could be found on the official social media pages of local parishes and churches.

Several prominent cathedrals and churches have already posted their schedules last week.

The Manila Cathedral, the episcopal see of the Archbishop of Manila, and the San Agustin Church, considered the oldest church in the Philippines, posted their schedule of activities for Holy Week or “Semana Santa” on Facebook.

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church, known to have millions of devotees, likewise shared their online Holy Week liturgical celebrations on its Twitter account.

Aktibidad para sa MGA MAHAL NA ARAW na inyong aantabayanan via LIVE STREAMING. [PAALALA] Manatili lamang po tayo sa ating mga tahanan at tumutok sa mga skedyul na nakalaan. Patuloy po tayong magdasal sa ating bansa at sa buong mundo. pic.twitter.com/dJKdYgGLMg — Quiapo Church (@quiapochurch) April 7, 2020

Our schedule of live stream for the Holy Week Services here at our Mother Church, the Manila Cathedral. Posted by The Manila Cathedral on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Semana Santa 2020 Schedule of ActivitiesArchdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation – San Agustin ChurchIntramuros, Manila Posted by Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation – San Agustin Church on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Here are other Holy Week schedules from local churches found on Facebook and Twitter:

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Take a look of our schedule on April 5, 2020 and where you could watch and… Posted by Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

HOLY WEEK SCHEDULEThis pandemic will never hinder us to remember and celebrate God's greatest saving act: the… Posted by Saint Louis Beltran Parish on Monday, March 30, 2020

Manila administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo previously shared a Pastoral Instruction to the public on how to celebrate the Holy Mass properly via online.

Do not watch it with a cup of coffee in hand. Before the Mass, read the Mass readings to prepare yourselves to hear them better once they are proclaimed in the Eucharist. Have a moment to think of what to thank the Lord for and what to offer him during the Mass. Remember that you are praying with many fellow Catholics not only in your parish but all over the world.

Stay in a reverent gesture throughout the Mass, standing or sitting properly. It would be good if the whole family are together.

Pabillo also encouraged active participation including “prayers, responses and singing.”

“We all feel the great void of not being able to physical participate in the celebration of the Holy Eucharist. Surely, the online Mass is not the same as going to Church to celebrate the Holy Mass. Perhaps, this void should make us realize the great opportunity that we have here in the Archdiocese of being able to come to Mass regularly every Sunday, if not every day,” he said.

Last April 5, some priests roamed around neighborhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday, the day commemorating the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem before he was crucified. The priests blessed residents in various villages amid the Luzon-wide quarantine.