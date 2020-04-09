‘Honoring COVID-19 heroes’: Tribute videos, performances offered to health workers

A number of private institutions offered inspiring performances to the health workers who are in the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Several veteran and well-loved Filipino doctors have already succumbed to the deadly disease since March this year.

Other health workers, meanwhile, experienced discrimination and harassment such as being kicked out of their residences and doused with water due to infection fears since the nature of their jobs entailed being exposed to COVID-19 patients.

Despite the downpour of donations from the private and public sectors, several hospitals across the country still experience shortage of medical supplies, transport, food and other basic necessities.

‘Virtual choirantine’

The Medical City in Pasig City shared a two-minute video tribute on March 28 showing its staff serenading their fellow health workers assigned to the COVID-19 ward with the classic hit “Pagsubok” by Filipino band Orient Pearl.

“The song sparks a glimmer of hope among the front liners that as the survival of their patients rest in their very hands, the whole community is behind them to assuage their fears and remind them of their everyday bravery,” the caption read.

“As one nation, let us pause for a moment and say a prayer for these heroes,” it added.”

#HonorOurHeroes “Pasakit mo'y may katapusan, Kaya mo yan”A group of The Medical City staff surprised the healthcare workers at the hospital’s COVID floor with a serenade. The song sparks a glimmer of hope among the front liners that as the survival of their patients rest in their very hands, the whole community is behind them to assuage their fears and remind them of their everyday bravery.As one nation, let us pause for a moment and say a prayer for these heroes.#HonorOurHeroes #TheMedicalCity #TMC Posted by The Medical City on Friday, March 27, 2020

The video showed that the COVID-19 health workers were separated from their colleagues.

“There might be a gap in between them that they cannot cross, but they are connected by hardship and commitment as one family,”

The clip also showed photos of the various fundraising drives to help provide them their much-needed medical equipment, including personal protective equipment, and food.

TMC President Gene Ramos also expressed his gratitude to the health workers for their hard work and gave them inspiring words.

“Put a smile on your face; it lessens the fatigue and weariness. Lulubog man ang araw mamaya, sisikat din uli bukas. Sigurado yan. Never for a moment must you forget that you are respected. You are appreciated. You are loved,” Ramos said.

Twenty-one alumni members of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine Choir also shared a remarkable four-minute rendition of “Lead Me Lord” on March 27.

The video of it was shared by one of the members, Kathlynne Anne Abat-Senen.

In the video’s caption, Abat-Senen said that this was recorded individually at the members’ homes and then stitched together to create a “virtual choirantine.”

“We hope this song gives hope and healing in this most trying time. May this raise awareness to the daily struggles of our healthcare workers battling an unseen enemy with very little protection. Please support our frontliners by donating PPEs and advocating for expanded testing. Help us heal you,” she said.

We are the alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine Choir, fondly called the UPMedChoir Tanders. As medical students, we serenaded our patients and mentors believing that MUSIC HEALS OUR SOULS. Now, we are among the frontliners in this battle against COVID 19.Friends have been asking if we are planning an online concert to uplift the spirits of the medical community. However, we cannot come together because of the community quarantine. Hence, this song was recorded individually by 21 doctors and stitched together to create a VIRTUAL CHOIRANTINE.We hope this song gives hope and healing in this most trying time.May this raise awareness to the daily struggles of our healthcare workers battling an unseen enemy with very little protection. Please support our frontliners by donating PPEs and advocating for expanded testing. Help us heal you. Kindly course all donations thru the PGH MEDICAL FOUNDATION https://m.facebook.com/PGHMedicalFoundation/http://pghmedfoundation.com/ways-to-donate——————Song: Lead Me LordComposer: Arnel de PanoArranger: Robert DelgadoVideo editing: Kathlynne Anne Abat-SenenUP MedCHOIRANTINESoprano – Kathlynne Anne Abat-Senen, Katrina Charisse Torres-Magno, Christine Joy Zeta, Patricia Anne Collantes Concepcion, Jamine Cruz-NalumenAlto – Marissa Elizabeth Lim, Eliza Mia Dejoras, Christel Mendoza, Magoo Echavez-QuitosTenor – Donny Magno, Jae Salvan, JuanPaolo Dela Cruz Lagunzad, Daryl Jade Tardo Dagang, Andee Serra, Rene Gerard Galera Jr, Recivall Pascual SalongcayBass – GK Galvez Tan, Benjo Delarmente, Gerald Abesamis, Miguel Angelo Dimacali, Van Jerwin P. Mercado Posted by Kathlynne Anne Abat-Senen on Friday, March 27, 2020

Last April 8, the Department of Tourism also released a tribute video to the COVID-19 frontliners. The video clip featured Eraserheads’ “With a Smile” as background music.

“Filipinos are known for their smiles. Even if we can’t see them behind our masks, their warmth can be felt in acts of compassion and kindness,” the DOT said.

Filipino female vocalists also released a “With a Smile” rendition on YouTube which they likewise dedicated to all COVID-19 frontliners.

This was produced by Melody del Mundo Lucas of Sugar Hiccup and The Mellow Dees.

Meanwhile, OPM hitmaker Vehnee Saturno wrote a song for them called “Bayani ng Mundo” and released a music video of it featuring other celebrated Filipino artists such as Kuh Ledesma, Jamie Rivera and Bayang Barrios.