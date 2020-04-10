Stay-at-home tourists: How Filipinos are using creativity in COVID-19 quarantine ‘travels’

Filipinos are using their creativity in their “travels” while the restriction is in place during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine that is currently set to last until April 30.

Facebook users are exploring their own residences in a new perspective fueled by wit and creativity as they envision themselves “going” to premier tourist spots like Boracay, Palawan, Baguio and Tagaytay.

For Marlon Faustino, he explored some of the nooks and crannies of his humble home and took pictures of himself enjoying in “SALAunion” or La Union in their sala, “LABABOracay” or Boracay in the kitchen sink and “TAGAYtay” or Tagaytay with his father.

He also went to “KWARTOprinsesa Palawan” or Puerto Princesa, Palawan in his bedroom, “BANYO city” or Baguio City in their comfort room, “MESAmis Occidental” or Misamis Occidental in their table, “KAMArines Norte” or Camarines Norte in their bed and even “CEBUbong” or Cebu in their roof.

“No travel, close lahat mga pasyalan due to COVID, ta’s no work, walang sahod, no problem! Kaya bahay muna tayo mag tour,” Faustino said.

no travel, close lahat mga pasyalan due to COVID, tas no work walang sahod, No Problem! Kaya bahay muna tayo mag tour…. Posted by Marlon Faustino on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Vlogger Rigel Thomas uploaded a travel vlog kind of video where he and his friends explored the rooms of a house like enthusiastic adventurers.

It was uploaded in the summer of 2018 but it recently went viral due to the emerging posts of Filipinos traveling creatively within their homes amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Armed with backpacks, a suitcase and props like headphones and a GoPro, Thomas and his friends went around the house and explored the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, and even the comfort room like the excited vloggers they are.

“Come visit me in the summer,” he wrote in the caption in Cebuano.

As of this writing, his video has reached more than one million views and 60,000 shares.

SUMMER 2018 Lingaw rapod baya akong summer. Posted by Rigel Thomas on Saturday, March 31, 2018

Facebook user Vince Perales shared that he also enjoyed his summer vacation this year as it gave him the opportunity to “explore their backyard.”

“It’s a blast! Enjoying my summer vacay 2020!!!” he said on the caption as he shared his creative shots.

“Ang sarap gumala, kukulangin ang 45 days quarantine!!!” Perales added.

He maximized his creativity with different costumes and props, poses, photo editing skills and amusing captions which featured him going to “Singapore, Africa, South Korea, Vietnam, Dubai, Thailand and Brazil,” among others.

It’s a blast! Enjoying my summer vacay 2020!!! Salamat Pres Duterte for giving me this kind of opportunity para malibot ko ang aming bakuran!Ang sarap gumala kukulangin ang 45 days quarantine!!!📷 Aljie👙 Posted by Vince Scent Marie Marie on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Alvin Todeño Martin enjoyed his vacation with the help of his fashionable attires, poses and witty captions that won the internet.

“Naku, virus lang pala makakapa-travel sa’kin… Virus ka lang, eksenadora ‘to. ‘No ka!” part of the caption of his album, “Home Quarantine Kemerut,” reads.

Martin shared that he was able to shop for signature bags in the “Neiman Marcus Store” and visited the “Raffles Botanical Garden in Dubai, British Columbia in Canada, Norway, South Korea, the United States and Barcelona in Spain,” among others.

Challenge Accepted Melo Lang! 😂Maraming Salamat po President sa pagkakataon na makapag-travel sa loob at labas ng… Posted by Alvin Todeño Martin on Monday, March 16, 2020

When Metro Manila was initially placed under community quarantine on March 12 in a bid to contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, classes were also suspended as an effect.

President Rodrigo Duterte had suggested the students to treat the almost month-long suspension a “vacation” instead. He also urged them to explore the nooks and crannies of their homes.

“The suspension of classes in all levels in Metro Manila is hereby extended until April 12, 2020. That’s almost about one month ngayon. So walang klase,” he said in his March 12 national address.

“Pwede kayong magbakasyon diyan lang sa bahay. Avoid… I’m sure may mga bagay-bagay diyan sa bahay na hindi pa ninyo nakita,” Duterte added.

His words have since resulted in viral photoshoots and even creative videos remixed with his speech.

Practice, practice 🤸‍♂️Foley sound effect using SYNCO WMic-T1 Wireless MicrophoneCamera : Nikon Z50Inspired by Gabriel Lorenzo and Dan Mace (c) Music used : Narch – The Real Broadway Musical Posted by Kris Gids on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Travel restriction

When Duterte eventually placed the entire region of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine amid the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases, restrictions have been set in place concerning travel.

Industries deemed non-essential are urged to work from home and mass public transportation was suspended to restrict movement.

Temporary travel ban to other countries was eventually enforced while overseas Filipino workers wanting to be repatriated were required to undergo a two-week self-quarantine before they are able to go home to their families.

Domestic and international travel is not allowed while overseas Filipino workers can leave anytime, subject to the availability of flights.

The enhanced community quarantine also expects Filipinos to remain strictly at home at all times. Only one person from the household is allowed to go out to buy basic necessities in order to minimize the risk of infection.

Those exempted from the home quarantine are workers in the healthcare sector and industries part of the essential services like pharmacies and supermarkets.

Restrictions in movement and travel are some of the main preventive measures believed to “flatten the curve” or slow down the transmission of the virus so that the healthcare sector wouldn’t be burdened by the number of cases.

For its part, the Department of Tourism also encouraged “travel from home” and advised the public to stay indoors.

“While our destinations miss you, it’s vital that you stay at home as much as possible during the community quarantine so you can return to your favorite places in the Philippines soon,” the DOT said.