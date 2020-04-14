This mother and daughter team up to support families affected by COVID-19 quarantine in Negros Occidental

A data visualization journalist through the help of her mother launched a relief drive to support impoverished families within their community in Bago City amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Bloomberg journalist Hannah Dormido shared that her mother, who is the owner of a mug museum in Negros Occidental, started the initiative to initially help their local frontliners, neighbors and patrons of their convenience store.

Poinsettia Dormido of the House of Mugs spearheaded the outreach initiative, which eventually became a bigger relief operation through the continuous outpour of donations from generous people around the world, including Filipinos stationed abroad.

The relief drive provides food packages to families in need of sustenance within the communities in Bago City.

Relief drive by the House of Mugs.

Each package includes two kilos of rice, two single packs of instant noodles, two small cans of sardines and one bar of soap. The food items can provide one meal for around three to five people.

The #COVID19PH lockdown is extended till April 30th. My mom and her crew will continue to repack and distribute goods as long as we have funds. If you'd like to help, our current goal is to feed 400 families. Details here: https://t.co/YpyiZ9gBlp

— Hannah Dormido (@hannahdormido) April 7, 2020

The elder Dormido and her crew have so far helped around 1,650 families as of April 6, a huge leap from the initial 130 count that they initially expected to support.

They expanded their goal to raise enough funds in order to support 400 families in light of the enhanced community quarantine that was extended up to April 30.

Interested Filipinos who are willing to donate may visit the House of Mugs’ website to learn more about the relief drive.

Filipinos in quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine in a bid to contain and mitigate the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Other regions outside Luzon have also restricted its residents from traveling unless deemed essential.

Restricting movement and people’s travels are measures implemented to “flatten the curve” or significantly slow down the virus’ transmission rate among a population.

As an effect of the imposed quarantine, onsite work and classes as well as mass public transport were suspended. Among the affected citizens are daily wage earners and impoverished families.

This has resulted in Filipinos exercising the “bayanihan” spirit in order to support the vulnerable sector affected by the quarantine regulations through their own means and skills.

Local celebrities have also pitched in through spearheading donation drives on their own or with the help of foundations. These include Angel Locsin, Bela Padilla, Maine Mendoza and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, among several others.