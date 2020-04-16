UST community salutes frontliners with ‘Malalagpasan’ tribute music video

Malalagpasan Ating natutunghayan ang kabayanihan ng mga indibidwal na nananatiling tapat sa tungkulin kahit na nalalagay sa peligro ang kanilang kaligtasan. Saludo kami sa inyo, lalo na sa mga frontliners. Kasama niyo kaming nananalangin at naniniwala na tulad ng lahat ng nagdaang pagsubok, ito’y ating malalagpasan. (We are witnessing the heroism of individuals who remain committed to duty despite the risks to their own safety. We salute you, especially our frontliners. We are with you in praying and believing that like past struggles, we will overcome this.) Posted by University of Santo Tomas on Saturday, April 11, 2020

The community of the University of Santo Tomas recently released a tribute music video dedicated to COVID-19 frontliners.

The tribute video, which contained heartfelt gratitude messages for COVID-19 frontliners, features the song titled “Malalagpasan,” specifically written for them.

The inspiring song was performed by Jan Romina Montenegro and Ryan Gabriel Ayangco, who are both taking musical theater degrees at the UST. It was composed and arranged by Kenneth Reodica who’s also studying at the Conservatory of Music at UST.

The video was uploaded on Facebook last Saturday and has since gained more than 72,000 views and over 1,200 shares.

