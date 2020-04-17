A new king: Lee Min-Ho’s comeback series ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ to stream on Friday

The King: Main Trailer Doesn’t matter what universe we’re in. I will ALWAYS love Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun 🤩 April 17 is so close!! Posted by Netflix on Friday, April 10, 2020

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho’s latest romantic fantasy drama series titled “The King: Eternal Monarch” is set to stream on Netflix on Friday evening.

The new series marks Lee’s much-awaited comeback after a three-year acting hiatus.

“The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around the relationships of people from two parallel universes.

King Lee Gon (Lee) seeks to seal the gateway between dimensions, while Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go Eun), a police inspector, simply wants to protect other’s lives and their loves,” Netflix’s synopsis of the series read.

The series is written by South Korean screenwriter Kim Eun-suk who is behind the popular series “Lovers in Paris,” “Goblin,” “The Heirs,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Secret Garden,” and “Mr. Sunshine,” among several others.

It is also directed by Jeong Jee-Hyun and Baek Sang-hoon, also behind the “Descendants of the Sun.”

The online streaming giant released the series’ official trailer last Monday.

Fans expressed their excitement over Lee’s return, making the keywords “The King” and “Eternal Monarch” one of the trending topics on Twitter Philippines last Monday.

Lee Minho’s comeback about to happen tonight! ✨ The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix!! This is what Fridays should be like.#TKEMIsHere @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/gwYNTyDV9v — CHLOE #TheSarangheOppa (@TheSarangheOppa) April 17, 2020

The excitement is real for the return of The King 👑 LEE MIN HO makes his highly-awaited small screen return in THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH, premiering today, April 17 on SBS and Netflix! The actor will star opposite Kim Go Eun and Woo Do Hwan. pic.twitter.com/2sg8O4LZ10 — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) April 17, 2020



Lee began his mandatory service as a public service worker in May 2017.

He did not serve as an active military soldier immediately due to injuries from past vehicular accidents.

The actor completed four weeks of basic military training in March 2018 and ended his mandatory service in April last year.

He started filming the series in October last year.

Lee is known for his lead roles in notable Korean television series “Boys Over Flowers,” “Legend of the Blue Sea,” “The Heirs,” and “City Hunter,” among others.

