On Earth Day, watch Philippine Eagle’s demo flight

A non-profit group, dedicated to save the endangered Philippine Eagle, would release its educational initiative where one can witness the flight demo of the Philippine Eagle, and other birds of prey at home in light of the 50th Earth Day celebration.

Philippine Eagle Foundation said the educational initiative titled “Raptors in Flight” will be made available to public on its Facebook page and YouTube channel for a limited time.

It will be up for public viewing from 8 p.m. of Wednesday until Friday, April 24.

The foundation launched this educational initiative in August last year.

Dennis Salvador, foundation executive director in a report of The Philippine Star said that the program “demonstrates the raptors’ natural behavior while flying and hunting. The program aims to raise awareness of the plight of the Philippine Eagle and encourage wildlife appreciation in general.”

“This is the first and only demonstration in the world to show a Philippine Eagle flying on cue,” Salvador said last year.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), which can only be seen in four islands in the country – in Luzon, Samar, Leyte and Mindanao, is considered to be one of the largest and most powerful forest raptors, according to the foundation.

Philippine Eagle Foundation “performs direct conservation actions” through research, conservation breeding, community-based conservation and education, for this critically endangered species.

The giant bird of prey was listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2012.

“The fate of our eagles, the forests and our children’s future are inextricably linked. Saving the Philippine Eagle means protecting the next generation of Filipinos,” the foundation said.