Pizza delivery guy who went viral for generosity gets P100K reward

The pizza delivery rider who recently went viral on social media for his generosity received a cash reward of P100,000 from the Araneta Group of Companies last Friday.

The cash bonus to Cebuano pizza rider Raymond Papellero was awarded to him in a simple recognition ceremony at the company’s head offices in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.

Papellero received praises online last week after for buying bread in bulk and giving the bread away to the needy people he encounters along his delivery routes.

His generous act was shared by Raina Ominga, the owner of the bakery he brought the bread from on Facebook last April 12.

“Sabi ni Kuya, lahat daw ng nakukuha niyang tip everytime nagdedeliver sya, iniipon niya pambibili niya ng bread. Then pinapamigay niya sa mga taong nakikita niya sa kalsada along the way,” the bakery owner shared.

Ominga’s post earned over 312,000 reactions and was shared 83,000 times on Facebook.

“Mr. Papellero’s generosity is very much in line with the Araneta Group’s commitment to give back to the community, and this cash award is a sincere appreciation of his benevolence”, Chacha Junio, chief operating officer of Philippine Pizza, Inc. said in a release.

Papellero said he is hopeful that his act “inspires other people to also share their blessings with the poor, especially during these difficult times.” He cited that several people are begging for food on the streets.

“For as long as I’m able to, I will keep on doing this every day”, Papellero said.

The enhanced community quarantine measure to curb COVID-19 spread suspended onsite work and classes until April 30 leaving thousands jobless.

Dine-in services were also halted but businesses engaged in engaged in production of food may still operate through food delivery and take-out.

